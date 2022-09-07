Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

The Boys star Erin Moriarty says she feels ‘dehumanised’ by show’s misogynistic ‘fans’

’To anyone who comes at me: I see you, I I don’t hate you,’ actor said in an Instagram post

Jacob Stolworthy
Wednesday 07 September 2022 07:53
Comments
The Boys season three finale trailer

The Boys star Erin Moriarty is calling out supposed “fans” of the show for “silencing” her with trolling and misogyny.

The actor has appeared on all three seasons of the hit Prime Video show, playing the character Starlight.

In the series, Starlight – real name Annie January – is one of The Seven, the most powerful and famous superhero group in the world. However, alongside her boyfriend Hughie (Jack Quaid), she’s secretly waging a war against Vought International, the congolomerate who formed them.

On Tuesday (6 September), Moriarty shared a Medium post titled “#IStandWithStarlight?: The Betrayal of Erin Moriarty by The Boys Fans” that was written by Instagram user @butcherscanary.

The piece’s subheading reads: “As it turns out, you can dedicate an entire season of a television show to exploring how the toxicity of masculinity crushes and controls women, and seemingly a majority of the audience will still fail to employ the lessons learned– or worse, not have recognised there was a message at all.”

Recommended

In response, Moriarty captioned her own post: “I do feel silenced. I do feel dehumanised. I do feel paralysed. I’ve put blood, sweat, and tears into this role (over and over and over again), I’ve grown UP in this character’s shoes (*emphasis on grown up – we change and evolve mentally AND physically).”

The actor went on to thank the writer of the piece, adding that this treatment by the fans “does break my heart” and that “this kind of trolling is exactly what Annie would speak out against”.

She added: “Everyone’s going through their own battle(s); let’s not add to that. I will never intentionally (and ESPECIALLY) publicly add to yours. This has only strengthened my empathy muscle and to anyone who comes at me: I see you, I I don’t hate you, I only empathise and forgive.”

Erin Moriarty opens up about being ‘silenced’ by fans of 'The Boys’

(Instagram)

Moriarty’s co-star Antony Starr, who plays the villainous Homelander, replied: “Support you and what you say here 100 per cent. Well put ;) Your work on the show is and always has been stellar and you are beautiful inside and out. Keep shining ;) xo.”

The Boys’ fourth season is currently in production.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in