The Boys viewers thrown by ‘weird’ and ‘shocking’ Homelander scene

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

Viewers of The Boys are highlighting a “weird” detail about the new season.

The hit Prime Video show has returned for a fourth season – which is officially the Amazon subscription service’s penultimate run – and the first three episodes are now available to stream.

The new season of the series picks up where the third left off: with Billy Butcher (Karl Urban) trying to save Ryan (Cameron Crovetti), the son of his late wife, from the clutches of his deranged father, the villainous superhero Homelander (Antony Starr).

During the episode, Homelander is shown to be growing disillusioned with The Seven, a group of heroes compiled by fictional media conglomerate Vought Corporation.

One scene shows Homelander trying to enlist the services of Sister Sage (Susan Heyward), a strategic supremo whose power is her intelligence. He shows up at her door and, in a moment that has completely thrown viewers, Homelander is seen to be wearing ordinary clothes.

This is the first time the character has been seen in a different outfit to his superhero costume, and fans reacted accordingly.

“Homelander in regular clothes is the most shocking thing that’s happened in this episode,” one person wrote, with another concurring “Craziest part of those first three eps in The Boys was Homelander in civilian clothes.”

An additional viewer added: “Me seeing Homelander in street clothes and not wearing his costume was something I was not ready to see…”

open image in gallery Homelander (Antony Starr) wearing ordinary clothes inThe Boys’ ( Prime Video )

One more fan said: “Homelander in normal clothes looks weird as hell and somehow more unsettling.”

Eric Kripke, creator of The Boys, annoucned the show would draw to a close with season five.

He told the show’s fans: “#TheBoys Season 4 Premiere Week is a good time to announce: Season 5 will be the Final Season!

“Always my plan, I just had to be cagey till I got the final OK from Vought. Thrilled to bring the story to a gory, epic, moist climax. Watch Season 4 in 2 DAYS, cause the end has begun!”

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Kripke previously shared his desire for The Boys to run for five seasons, telling fans in 2020 that he had a “rough idea” of how he wanted to end the show.

The writer, who oversaw Supernatural for 15 seasons, added: “But I also know better than to say how many seasons a show is gonna have,” he reasoned at the time.