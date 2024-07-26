The Boys announces return of major character for season 5

Support truly

Jensen Ackles will reprise his role as Boy Soldier in season five of The Boys, it was announced at San Diego Comic-Con on Friday (July 26).

At the end of the show’s third season, Soldier Boy was imprisoned in cryogenic stasis under the watchful eye of Grace Mallory (Grace Robbins).

During the show’s panel at Comic-Con, Ackles was brought out on stage to reveal the news of his own return to the show.

“You can’t get rid of me,” he joked.

What’s more, it was revealed that Ackles will also star in a new The Boys prequel series called Vought Rising once the former show comes to an end with season five.

Aya Cash, who appeared via video, will reprise her as Stormfront.

open image in gallery Jensen Ackles will return as Soldier Boy in ‘The Boys’ and a prequel series ( Prime Video )

“We are excited to bring you the next deranged series from the world of The Boys,” showrunners Eric Kripke and Paul Grellong said.

“It’s a twisted murder mystery about the origins of Vought in the 1950s, the early exploits of Soldier Boy, and the diabolical maneuvers of a Supe known to fans as Stormfront, who was then going by the name Clara Vought.

“We cannot wait to blow your minds and trouble your souls with this salacious, grisly saga drenched in blood and Compound V.”

Kripke told Entertainment Weekly at the time of the season three finale that Kripke was “100 percent” leaving the door open for that character to reappear somewhere down the line.

“The old TV adage is like, never kill anyone unless you really, really have to. Never close a door, open a window,” Kripke said. “We’ll all have to wait and see, but I can’t imagine the series ending without Soldier Boy making another appearance.”

The Boys’ penultimate fourth season came to a close earlier this month. In a post-credit scene in the show’s finale, Senator Calhoun takes Homelander to the chamber where Ackles’s Soldier Boy is being held.

Elsewhere during the Comic-Con panel on Friday, Homelander actor Antony Starr questioned why a baby was in attendance.

“Is this the right place for that baby to be? [laughs] Does that also mean there’s a mother here?”

The Amazon Prime Video series about a team of vigilantes is known for its highly explicit storylines.

Last month, The Boys showrunner Eric Kripke announced that the show would come to an end after five seasons, writing on X that he was “thrilled to bring the story to a gory, epic, moist climax.”

All four seasons of The Boys are out now on Prime Video.