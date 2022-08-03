Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Fans of The Chase have vented their frustration after a contestant was particularly hard done by in Tuesday’s (2 August) episode.

The ITV game show saw host Bradley Walsh deny one of the contestants a point after they mispronounced the answer – despite it being correct.

Contestants Jan, Phil, Ellie and Roddy were welcomed onto the show, vying against Anne “The Governess” Hegerty for a shot at the prize money.

Ellie, a student, was posed a question about whisky during the money-building segment of the game.

“What Socttish whisky brand has the slogan: ‘Famous for a reason?’” she was asked.

In response, she said, “Famous Groose”, a clear mispronunciation of “Famous Grouse”. However, Walsh didn’t see it that way, and refused to accept the answer as correct.

“Can’t give you Famous Groose – unless you were doing it in a Scottish accent,” he joked.

Viewers on social media didn’t share his position, however, with many indignant at the failure to award Ellie a point.

“Give her ‘Famous Groose‘ you tight bastards!” one person wrote.

“Give her the point for Famous Groose!” wrote another. “Loads of Scots up here say it.”

“What a petty thing to do!” another viewer wrote. “Not give it to her because she said Famous Groose instead of Grouse!”