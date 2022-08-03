The Chase enrages viewers after Bradley Walsh marks contestant wrong for mispronouncing correct answer
‘What a petty thing to do!’ one viewer wrote
Fans of The Chase have vented their frustration after a contestant was particularly hard done by in Tuesday’s (2 August) episode.
The ITV game show saw host Bradley Walsh deny one of the contestants a point after they mispronounced the answer – despite it being correct.
Contestants Jan, Phil, Ellie and Roddy were welcomed onto the show, vying against Anne “The Governess” Hegerty for a shot at the prize money.
Ellie, a student, was posed a question about whisky during the money-building segment of the game.
“What Socttish whisky brand has the slogan: ‘Famous for a reason?’” she was asked.
In response, she said, “Famous Groose”, a clear mispronunciation of “Famous Grouse”. However, Walsh didn’t see it that way, and refused to accept the answer as correct.
“Can’t give you Famous Groose – unless you were doing it in a Scottish accent,” he joked.
Viewers on social media didn’t share his position, however, with many indignant at the failure to award Ellie a point.
“Give her ‘Famous Groose‘ you tight bastards!” one person wrote.
“Give her the point for Famous Groose!” wrote another. “Loads of Scots up here say it.”
“What a petty thing to do!” another viewer wrote. “Not give it to her because she said Famous Groose instead of Grouse!”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies