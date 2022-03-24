The Chase contestant sends viewers into a frenzy with his unusual outfit

The Chase viewers couldn’t get over one contestant’s unusual outfit on Wednesday’s instalment of the ITV gameshow (23 March).

Last night’s episode saw Claire, Debbie, Steve and Colin compete against “The Sinnerman” Paul Sinha to win a cash prize.

It was Colin’s get-up – a Union Jack waistcoat and bow-tie – that went down a treat with viewers.

“No one can say Colin didn’t get dressed up for the show today,” posted one person.

“You sometimes need a Colin cos normal is boring,” added another.

A third said: “That waistcoat a wonder to behold.”

Colin told host Bradley Walsh that if he won any money, he would put it towards fixing up his Land Rover, which he uses to help take doctors, nurses and patients to hospital in the snow.

He also recited poetry throughout the show, with one rhyme about The Chasers going: “Maybe it’s Paul, the man in the suit, so long as he wins you don’t give a hoot.

Another went: “Maybe it will be Ann sat in the chair, who can freeze the contestants with one loving stare…”

The programme then turned into a sort of rap battle, with Sinha saying: “We can all do poetry, very good performance, seven grand, but good Lord that waistcoat should be banned.”