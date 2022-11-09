Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Crown star Dominic West has said that viewers can watch a documentary if they’re not interested in the show’s “imaginative speculation” about the royal family.

The Netflix series returns for its fifth season on Wednesday (9 November), with a new cast including Imelda Staunton, Jonathan Pryce and Elizabeth Debicki taking over as the British royals.

The Crown season five has already been met with criticism for its expected depiction of the breakdown of then-Prince Charles (West) and Princess Diana’s (Debicki) marriage.

Many called for the show to feature a disclaimer clarifying that the series is a work of fiction – something Netflix refused to do for season four.

The fifth season also does not feature such a disclaimer.

West has now defended the series, saying that he undertook a great amount of research before taking on the role of the future king.

West as Prince Charles (Keith Bernstein)

Speaking at the season premiere on Tuesday (8 November) night, he told Sky News: “I think a lot of sensibilities have been stirred up because of the death of the queen, but this is a show that has always caused controversy the closer it’s got to our own time and the more that people remember these times.”

Adding that this season would be The Crown’s most “tumultuous” yet, West continued: “It’s a drama. It’s an imaginative speculation, in a way, which all drama is.

“I watched every single documentary that’s ever been made about my character anyway, and there are plenty of those that people can watch if you don’t want to see what a great dramatist has created imaginatively.”

The Crown season five is on Netflix now.