Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

The Crown: Dominic West says viewers can watch a documentary if they don’t like ‘imaginative speculation’

‘It’s a drama,’ actor reminded viewers

Isobel Lewis
Wednesday 09 November 2022 08:26
Comments
The Crown Season 5 trailer

The Crown star Dominic West has said that viewers can watch a documentary if they’re not interested in the show’s “imaginative speculation” about the royal family.

The Netflix series returns for its fifth season on Wednesday (9 November), with a new cast including Imelda Staunton, Jonathan Pryce and Elizabeth Debicki taking over as the British royals.

You can follow live updates as the show is released here.

The Crown season five has already been met with criticism for its expected depiction of the breakdown of then-Prince Charles (West) and Princess Diana’s (Debicki) marriage.

Many called for the show to feature a disclaimer clarifying that the series is a work of fiction – something Netflix refused to do for season four.

Recommended

The fifth season also does not feature such a disclaimer.

West has now defended the series, saying that he undertook a great amount of research before taking on the role of the future king.

West as Prince Charles

(Keith Bernstein)

Speaking at the season premiere on Tuesday (8 November) night, he told Sky News: “I think a lot of sensibilities have been stirred up because of the death of the queen, but this is a show that has always caused controversy the closer it’s got to our own time and the more that people remember these times.”

Adding that this season would be The Crown’s most “tumultuous” yet, West continued: “It’s a drama. It’s an imaginative speculation, in a way, which all drama is.

Recommended

“I watched every single documentary that’s ever been made about my character anyway, and there are plenty of those that people can watch if you don’t want to see what a great dramatist has created imaginatively.”

The Crown season five is on Netflix now.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in