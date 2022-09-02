Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Kelly Brook left her radio co-host JK redfaced after showing him a risqué photo of herself that will feature in The Crown.

The model and presenter has revealed that producers of the Netflix series requested to use the photo in a scene in the show’s sixth season, which will be set in either 1999 or the early 2000s, at the height pf Brook’s fame.

Brook, who co-hosts Heart Breakfast with Jamiroquai singer JK, showed “the picture in question” on her phone, revealing that “it would be printed as a poster, and it would be put up in one of the character’s dressing rooms”.

She then told JK: “Right, I’m going to click on the picture and show you. Are you ready?”

After seeing the photo, which shows Brook posing in her underwear, he said: “Oh dear! Hello. Hang on a second… I don’t... no, I can’t see that. No, no no, you’re like my sister. Put it away!”

He continued: “Put it away will you? No no no.”

Brook, laughing, cast aspersions on the idea that the photo will appear on the wall of a dressing room, stating: “That’s definitely got to be a teenage boy’s bedroom, hasn’t it?” JK replied: “Almost definitely”, with Brook adding: “Can I be on the wall of Prince Harry or Prince William’s bedroom at Buckingham Palace or wherever it is they grew up?”

Brook continued to show the photo as she spoke, to which JK then said: “Stop showing me!”

Kelly Brook shared her photo that will feature in ‘The Crown’ (Heart Radio)

A potential scene the photo could feature in is one set at St Andrews university, where Prince William met Kate Middleton in 2001. The photo of Brook was taken in 1999.

The Crown season five will return to Netflix later this year, with the sixth and final season, complete with Brook’s photo, following in 2023.