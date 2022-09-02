The Crown: JK urges Kelly Brook not to show him risqué photo that will appear in Netflix series
‘Put it away will you? You’re like my sister,’ he said
Kelly Brook left her radio co-host JK redfaced after showing him a risqué photo of herself that will feature in The Crown.
The model and presenter has revealed that producers of the Netflix series requested to use the photo in a scene in the show’s sixth season, which will be set in either 1999 or the early 2000s, at the height pf Brook’s fame.
Brook, who co-hosts Heart Breakfast with Jamiroquai singer JK, showed “the picture in question” on her phone, revealing that “it would be printed as a poster, and it would be put up in one of the character’s dressing rooms”.
She then told JK: “Right, I’m going to click on the picture and show you. Are you ready?”
After seeing the photo, which shows Brook posing in her underwear, he said: “Oh dear! Hello. Hang on a second… I don’t... no, I can’t see that. No, no no, you’re like my sister. Put it away!”
He continued: “Put it away will you? No no no.”
Brook, laughing, cast aspersions on the idea that the photo will appear on the wall of a dressing room, stating: “That’s definitely got to be a teenage boy’s bedroom, hasn’t it?” JK replied: “Almost definitely”, with Brook adding: “Can I be on the wall of Prince Harry or Prince William’s bedroom at Buckingham Palace or wherever it is they grew up?”
Brook continued to show the photo as she spoke, to which JK then said: “Stop showing me!”
A potential scene the photo could feature in is one set at St Andrews university, where Prince William met Kate Middleton in 2001. The photo of Brook was taken in 1999.
The Crown season five will return to Netflix later this year, with the sixth and final season, complete with Brook’s photo, following in 2023.
