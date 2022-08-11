The Crown producers seek young actor to play Prince William with weeks to go before filming
Netflix series is after star with ‘strong physical resemblance’ to royal family member
The Crown is on the lookout for actors to portray Prince William in the forthcoming season of the highly acclaimed show.
Available on Netflix, the programme is based on the British royal family. So far, it has featured both Claire Foy and Olivia Colman as The Queen at different stages of her life.
The fifth season, projected to launch on the platform in November, will focus on the early-to-mid 1990s.
A casting announcement has revealed that the production is now looking for young stars to play the son of Prince Charles and Diana in the show’s final season.
“This is a significant role in this award-winning drama, and we are looking for a strong physical resemblance,” a post for the William role on Casting Talent reads.
Shooting is expected to take place from September onwards. According to the post, no prior acting experience is necessary for the character.
Last month, it was revealed that season five will reflect what is now known about the circumstances that led to the Panorama interview with Diana, Princess of Wales, and how she was treated.
Imelda Staunton will take over the role of the Queen from Olivia Colman, while Jonathan Pryce replaces Tobias Menzies as the Duke of Edinburgh. Lesley Manville will be Princess Margaret, following in the footsteps of Helena Bonham Carter.
Although The Crown was expected to end after the fifth season, the show’s creator and writer Peter Morgan later said it will be extended to include a sixth.
