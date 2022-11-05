Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

The Crown star Lesley Manville says she thought she’d been chosen for Queen Elizabeth II role

‘Phantom Thread’ star had reservations about playing Princess Margaret

Jacob Stolworthy
Saturday 05 November 2022 09:48
Comments
The Crown Season 5 trailer

Lesley Manville has admitted she thought she going to be offered the role of Queen Elizabeth II in The Crown.

The Sherwood and Phantom Thread actor is the latest star to play Princess Margaret in the Netflix drama, which returns for a fifth season next week.

Manville succeeds Vanessa Kirby and Helena Bonham Carter in the role.

However, when she heard showrunner Peter Morgan wanted to meet with her, she immediately assumed she was in line to play the Queen before Imelda Staunton was cast.

Manville told The Times she was asked: “Can you go to Peter Morgan’s house on Monday?” adding: “That’s how it happened for me, and I think it happened for Imelda. I never thought of myself as a Margaret. My immediate thought was the Queen, the Queen!”

Recommended

She continued: “My agent said, ‘He wants to talk to you about playing Margaret.’ I thought, ‘Hang on a minute – Margaret? I can’t do Margaret.’”

Manville’s reasoning for thinking this was due to the fact she does not see herself as “glamorous”.

“In my head, I saw Margaret as young and glamorous, when Vanessa played her, and glamorous and still quite young, but a bit older, when Helena played her.”

The actor said she is unable to see herself in the same way as her predecessors, calling it a “problem with her own self-image”.

Manville said that, despite this, she was “really chuffed” to be offered the role.

Lesley Manville as Princess Margaret in ‘The Crown’ season five

(Netflix)

Recommended

The actor joins new cast members Staunton, Jonathan Pryce (Prince Phillip), Dominic West (Prince Charles), Elizabeth Debicki (Princess Diana) and Jonny Lee Miller (John Major).

The Crown season five will be available to stream on Netflix from Wednesday (9 November). Find The Independent’s first-look review here.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in