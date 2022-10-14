Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

New images from the forthcoming season of The Crown have been released, including scenes depicting Princess Diana on holiday with her young sons, Prince William and Prince Harry.

The popular Netflix series follows the events of the British royal family during the reign of Queen Elizabeth II.

Following on from season four, which tracked the courtship and early marriage of King Charles III and Diana, season five will cover the demise of their relationship throughout the Nineties.

This season will feature a change of cast as the characters age. Elizabeth Debicki will play the former Princess of Wales for seasons five and six, succeeding Emma Corrin. Meanwhile, Dominic West now stars as Charles, taking over from Josh O’Connor.

Ahead of the new episodes, set to launch on Netflix in November, some first-look pictures of the characters have been released.

One of the stills depicts Charles, Diana and their young sons on a boat during a family trip.

Elsewhere, we see Imelda Staunton as the Queen, accompanied by Jonathan Pryce as Prince Philip. Previously, the roles of the monarch and Prince Consort were played by Olivia Colman and Tobias Menzies, respectively.

With this season of The Crown being set in the Nineties, it will also touch upon the relationship between Charles and Camilla, now played by Olivia Williams.

The Crown season five: Charles, Diana, William and Harry (Netflix)

Speaking about the prospect of portraying Diana in the Nineties, Debicki expressed how much she embraced the wealth of visual references to draw on to aid her performances.

“That’s the amazing thing about playing these people at this time, because in the journey of The Crown so far out of all the seasons, this is the most visual content we have of the royal family,” she said in a conversation at Netflix’s Tudum.

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

The Crown season five: The Queen and Prince Philip (Netflix)

“In the Nineties, everything had started to be filmed, and also it was the birth of the 24-hour news cycle, so there’s just this incredible amount of content that we have access to. Diana was the most photographed person in the world at that time. As an actor, you open the portal and this huge tsunami of information comes at you. I happily swam around in it.”

Earlier this week, a report emerged claiming that the cast and crew of season six of The Crown were feeling “on edge” ahead of filming Diana’s death scenes.

According to a report from Deadline, people on set had been apprehensive as the date of filming the emotional scenes draws nearer.

The Crown: Camilla and Charles (Netflix)

“The countdown is two weeks and while we’re calmly carrying on it’s fair to acknowledge that there’s a certain anxiety, a palpable sense of being slightly on edge,” a source told the publication.

The Crown season five comes to Netflix on 9 November.