Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield booed on NTAs stage as This Morning named Best Daytime Show

‘This means so much to us every year, especially this year,’ Schofield told viewers as he and Willougby collected their award

Isobel Lewis
Friday 14 October 2022 11:10
Comments
Holly and Phil booed by crowd at NTAs after queue-jumping controversy

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield were met with faint boos as they appeared on stage at the National Television Awards.

The presenting duo attended the awards show on Thursday (13 October), whereThis Morning was named Best Daytime Show.

An emotional Schofield told the audience: “Please don’t ever feel like we get complacent and please don’t think we ever take this for granted. This means so much to us every year, especially this year.”

Willoughby added: “Thank you so much for everything. You make our show for us, you really do.”

However, during their speech, murmured boos could be heard from the audience among the cheers.

Recommended

Willoughby and Schofield found themselves at the centre of much public controversy in recent months, after they were accused of “jumping the queue” to see Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin lying in state.

ITV bosses defended the presenters, stating that they had visited the site as accredited members of the media.

Willoughby and Schofield also denied the accusations on This Morning, saying that they would “never jump a queue”.

“We of course respected those rules, however we realise it may have looked like something else and therefore totally understand the reaction,” Willoughby said.

‘This Morning’ was named Best Daytime Show

(Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

Nonetheless, more than 78,000 people went on to sign a petition calling on ITV to “axe” the presenters over the queue-jumping accusations.

The petition creator later admitted that the whole petition was “kind of destroying” them.

ITV’s chief executive said that the pair had been “misrepresented” during the scandal, which was joked about on Have I Got News For You, adding that Willoughby and Schofield were at no risk of losing their jobs.

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial

Sign up

Elsewhere during the National Television Awards, Ant and Dec took home the gong for Best Presenter for the 21st consecutive year – much to viewers’ annoyance.

You can find the full winners list here.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in