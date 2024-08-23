Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May’s final road trip given release date

Support truly

A date has been set for Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May’s final The Grand Tour road trip.

The trio will head to Zimbabwe in Africa before going their separate ways, following reports that the presenters approved the dissolution of W Chump and Sons, which produces the series, with government agency Companies House, thus bringing an end to the programme.

Prime Video has given fans an insight into what to expect from the one-off special, titled The Grand Tour: One for the Road, which will be released next month on 13 September.

According to the synopsis, Clarkson, Hammond and May will take “three cars they’ve always wanted to own” to southern Africa.

Driving a Lancia Montecarlo, a Ford Capri 3-litre, and a Triumph Stag, the long-term friends will head off on “a stunning road trip through beautiful and sometimes challenging landscapes leading to an emotional ending on a strangely familiar island”.

The end of The Grand Tour comes amid Clarkson’s huge success with his solo programme Clarkson’s Farm, which sees the presenter attempt to run the 1000-acre farm he purchased in 2008.

Clarkson and Hammond hosted Top Gear’s first series in 2002 alongside Jason Dawe, with May replacing the latter in series two.

open image in gallery James May, Richard Hammond and Jeremy Clarkson in ‘The Grand Tour' ( Prime Video )

The trio’s chemistry is one of the main reasons that the show became such a success, and they remained as presenters until Clarkson was dropped in 2015 following a behind-the-scenes incident.

Hammond and May followed suit and also exited the programme in a show of support for Clarkson. Together, they created The Grand Tour, which premiered in 2016.

open image in gallery Clarkson and Kaleb Cooper in ‘Clarkson’s Farm' ( Prime Video )

Clarkson’s Farm has since become one of the biggest hits on Prime Video. Earlier this year, the TV star shared behind-the-scenes details of the show, revealing how the idea of free-grazing his pigs – a rare breed called Sandy and Black – ended in disaster.

Clarkson had been warned by land agent Charlie Ireland that it wouldn’t be as simple a task as he thought, stating: “Pigs need round-the-clock care.”

He learnt this the hard way when many of the piglets died, with some fatally crushed by their mothers by accident.

The Grand Tour: One for the Road will be released on Prime Video on 13 September.