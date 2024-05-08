Can you visit Diddly Squat Farm Shop?

Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Clarkson’s Farm is back on our screens – with that comes chockablock Cotswolds lanes and heightened crowds visiting the perennially popular Diddly Squat Farm.

The third series, which kicks off in the autumn of 2022, presents former Top Gear host Jeremy Clarkson and the crew with a fresh set of challenges from piglets to parched farmland.

With rumoured talks of purchasing the Grade II listed Coach & Horses Inn to broaden his Clarkson’s Farm venture from Diddly Squat and the Hawkstone brewery into Bourton-on-the-Water, footfall to the now-famous farm doesn’t seem to be slowing down.

Kaleb Cooper and Jeremy Clarkson star in Clarkson’s Farm season three ( Amazon MGM Studios )

If you don’t fancy facing the crowds and queues, Amazon Fresh has started stocking a range of produce from Diddly Squat Farm with everything from their bestselling bee juice rum to blackberry jam and chilli chutney for the flavours of the land at home.

Part one of the Prime Video hit landed on Friday 3 May with the next installment of the Cotswolds farming series coming this week – 10 May.

Where is Diddly Squat farm shop?

Chipping Norton hosts Clarkson’s bees, cows, chickens and pigs ( Amazon MGM Studios )

Clarkson’s 1000-acre farm sits in Chadlington, Chipping Norton – the heart of the west Oxfordshire Cotswold Hills (5-12 Chipping Norton Road, Chipping Norton, OX7 3PE).

The market town also hosts a cobbled combination of antique shops, traditional pubs and the Grade I-listed St Mary’s Church, making it ideal for a quintessential English staycation.

From central London that’s around a two-hour drive or a 1hr 10m Great Western Railway train from London Paddington to Charlbury.

Can you visit Diddly Squat Farm Shop?

The popular shop is known for its long queues ( Getty Images )

The farm shop has been bursting with fans since it first opened in 2020 – expect snaking queues and a car park at max capacity by midday on most weekends.

Diddly Squat Farm Shop is open Wednesday to Sunday from 9.30am to 4.30pm including bank holiday weekends, and four-legged friends are welcome at the site excluding inside the shop.

Is the Diddly Squat restaurant still open?

Raise a glass of Hawkstone in the rolling Cotswolds Hills ( Amazon MGM Studios )

The ‘Big View Cafe’ selling Clarkson’s own Hawkstone beer and a seasonal brioche burger menu by Baste Food – including creative veggie options – has set up tables in the farm’s lambing barn for well-earned post-queue bites.

Due to unpredictable queues, it is not possible to book the Big View Cafe or a slot to visit the farm shop.

Season three of ‘Clarkson’s Farm’ is streaming now on Prime Video.