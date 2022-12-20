Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Handmaid’s Tale fans all have the same question on their lips after the season five finale.

On Monday (19 December), Channel 4 aired the concluding instalment of the latest season, one day after the penultimate was broadcast.

Naturally, viewers are now wondering whether the show will return for a sixth season – and if so, when it will premiere.

Will there be a Handmaid’s Tale season 6?

The good news is that the show, an adaptation of the Margaret Atwood novel, will indeed return for another batch of episodes. However, it will be the last.

Elisabeth Moss will reprise her role of June Osborne one final time, showrunner Bruce Miller told Deadline.

“It has been a true honour to tell the story of Margaret Atwood’s groundbreaking novel and chillingly relevant world, and we are thrilled to bring viewers a sixth and final season of The Handmaid’s Tale,” Miller said.

He added: “We are grateful to Hulu and MGM for allowing us to tell this story, which unfortunately has remained as relevant as ever throughout its run, and are in awe of our incredible fans for their unwavering support, and without whom we never would have gotten to this point.”

Elisabeth Moss in ‘The Handmaid’s Tale' (Channel 4 / Hulu)

Considering how quickly season five was aired after the fourth, the show is expected to air its final season in 2023.

The Handmaid’s Tale is available tos tream on All 4 and Prime Video.