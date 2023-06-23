The Weeknd responds after Oreo shares catty tweets about The Idol

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Weeknd has responded after sandwich cookie brand Oreo shared dismissive social media posts about The Idol.

The singer, real name Abel Tesfaye, co-created and stars in the controversial HBO series (released on Sky and NOW in the UK).

In the weeks since its premiere, The Idol has attracted criticism for its writing, performances and explicit sexual content, with Tesfaye’s performance coming under particular scrutiny.

On Twitter, the official account for Oreos responded to a report that the show was not being renewed for a second season.

“Finally some good news,” the account wrote.

These reports were, however, later denied by HBO, who wrote on Twitter: “It is being misreported that a decision on a second season of The Idol has been determined.

“It has not, and we look forward to sharing the next episode with you Sunday night.”

On 19 June, the Oreo account was at it again, responding to a humourous video that claimed that The Idol had failed to live up to the standards set by some of HBO’s other recent hits, such as The White Lotus, The Last of Us and Succession.

“Where’s the lie?” wrote the account

Tesfaye responded to the second tweet, writing: “Don’t make me dunk you in some milk.”

He then appeared to be made aware of the biscuit brand’s earlier slight, commenting on Twitteer: “Oh f*** they been talkin s***.”

The Weeknd aka Abel Tesfaye in ‘The Idol’ (HBO)

However, the “Blinding Lights” musician appeared to soften on Oreos, writing shortly after: “Naw I can’t beef with you @Oreo too many beautiful memories … I’m dunking you in some champagne tonight.”

“Abel you know we’d die for you! please don’t hold it against us,” Oreo responded.

The Idol follows an aspiring pop idol (Lily Rose Depp) who falls in with a charismatic cult leader named Tedros (Tesfaye).

Three episdoes of the series have aired so far, with the third episode prompting controversy over a joke about the late billionaire paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

Viewers also mocked Tesfaye for his “egregius mispronounciation” of the French term “carte blanche”.

“I want to believe that Tedros’ egregious mispronunciation of ‘carte blanche’ is a character choice but The Idol’s writing is not good enough for that to be an accurate analysis of that moment,” one viewer wrote.

The Idol is available to watch now on Max in the US and on Sky and NOW in the UK, with new episodes arriving every Sunday night (and Monday morning in the UK).