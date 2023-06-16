HBO responds to report about The Idol being dropped after one season

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

HBO has responded to recent reports about the future of the polarising new drama The Idol – and it seems fans have no reason to panic quite yet.

The series launched on the US channel (and on Sky Atlantic and NOW in the UK) earlier this month. It stars Lily-Rose Depp as a troubled pop star named Jocelyn who gets involved with a nightclub owner and cult leader named Tedros (The Weeknd).

Chart-topping musician The Weeknd, real name Abel Tesfaye, also serves as the programme’s co-creator alongside Euphoria showrunner Sam Levinson.

A report on Thursday (15 June) claimed that the show would not return for a second season, with a source allegedly telling Page Six: “This was never meant to be a long-running show, it was always… a limited series.”

The report also quoted another source, who claimed that the door is “still definitely open” for the show to return for a second season, adding: “It’s definitely not a decision [yet]. At this point, this is normal in our process… we’re only two episodes in.”

The broadcaster’s official Twitter account shared a statement addressing the report, clarifying that no decision has been reached regarding the future of the show.

“It is being misreported that a decision on a second season of The Idol has been determined,” HBO wrote in a tweet.

“It has not, and we look forward to sharing the next episode with you Sunday night.”

Abel Tesfaye (The Weeknd) and Lily-Rose Depp (Sky)

In the build-up to its premiere and in the weeks since, The Idol has provoked a significant amount of controversy over the amount of explicit sexual content on screen.

Episode two, which aired on Sunday (11 June), sparked a debate over a sex scene between Tedros (Tesfaye) and Jocelyn (Depp).

Fans were shocked by some of the dialogue spoken, with some branding it “sick” and “nasty”. The Weeknd later explained that the scene was intentionally shocking and wasn’t meant to be “sexy” for those watching.

The Idol continues on HBO on Sunday 18 June in the US and Monday 19 June on Sky Atlantic and NOW in the UK.