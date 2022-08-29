The Kardashians: Pete Davidson is notably absent from dramatic season 2 trailer
Kim Kardashian and comedian Davidson broke up in early August, according to reports
Kardashian discusses Davidson on ‘The Kardashians’
Pete Davidson is conspicuously absent from the new trailer for The Kardashians, released Monday (29 August).
In the two-minute promo clip for the second season of the reality series, several storylines involving Kim Kardashian are teased, including wearing Marilyn Monroe’s famous nude gown to the Met Gala.
Kardashian attended the May event with her boyfriend at the time, SNL star Davidson. However, Davidson does not appear in the latest trailer for the series, which includes a scene of Kardashian preparing for the event.
“Honey, I’m the Marilyn and the Jackie,” she says during a fitting.
Kardashian and Davidson broke up in early August after nine months of dating, according to reports.
Davidson was previously featured in a teaser for the new series that was released in July. “I have a new boyfriend,” Kardashian announces to the camera in that clip.
In a separate scene, Kardashian asks, “Babe, do you want to shower with me really quick?” Davidson promptly follows her out of the room.
Season two of The Kardashians premieres on 22 September on Hulu in the US and Disney+ in the UK.
