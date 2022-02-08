‘Disgusting’: The Kardashians trailer slammed for use of Nina Simone’s music

Social media users have criticised the new trailer for The Kardashians series for using a Nina Simone song as its soundtrack.

The new TV show, which will follow the reality star family during their daily lives, picks up after the ending of their former project, Keeping Up With The Kardashians in 2021.

The Kardashians is being described as a less structured version of their previous shows and will follow each member of the family as they run their various businesses, as well as providing a closer look into their love lives.

Kylie Jenner, who recently gave birth to her second child, is seen with a baby bump, while sisters, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and mother Kris Jenner strike various poses.

According to the 30-second clip, “all the walls will be shattered”.

However, upon the release of the trailer online late on Monday (7 February), several Twitter users shared their anger and disappointment with the use of Simone’s version of “Feeling Good” in the video.

The Kardashians are coming to Disney+ (Disney+)

“Using Nina Simone’s song? DISGUSTING.” wrote one user, while a second person said: “Nina Simone is rolling in her grave omg”.

Another directed a wish to those who had a hand in creating the trailer, writing: “Hope the spirit of Nina Simone haunts everybody involved!”

The Kardashians have long been accused of the appropriation of various cultures through fashion and hairstyles, notably those of Black women. For some, the video’s use of the song, which is often seen as an anthem of liberation from oppression, works against the original message.

Furthermore, Simone frequently addressed and protested against racial inequality and prejudice throughout her career.

“Using Nina Simone’s song during Black History Month????!!!” wrote a fourth Twitter user, pointing out that February is Black History Month in the USA.

Other reactions are below:

The Independent has contacted Kim Kardashian for comment.