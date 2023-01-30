Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Murray Bartlett has reflected on how his partner reacted after seeing him star in The Last of Us as Frank, a survivor who stumbles upon a man named Bill’s (Nick Offerman) self-made, survivalist compound.

*Warning – Major spoilers ahead for The Last of Us, episode three*

The dramatic episode follows the two over the course of decades as they fall in love and protect their sanctuary from raiders and infected people.

Sadly, Bill cannot protect Frank from a terminal illness he contracts, which is distinct from the Cordyceps brain infection that has ravaged the world in the HBO video game adaptation.

As time goes on, Bartlett’s Frank becomes visibly grey and haggard as age and illness take their toll on the character.

At a recent roundtable interview with Bartlett and Offerman attended by The Independent, the Australian actor said his partner was “really affected” by seeing him look so old.

“Man, they just did such an extraordinary job,” Bartlett said of the hair and makeup team that aged him cosmetically for the show.

Nick Offerman sits and plays the piano while Murray Bartlett watches, in a particularly heart-wrenching scene from ‘The Last of Us' (HBO)

“I will say, my partner who I watched the episode with was really affected by it... He turned to me at the end and was like, ‘I don’t want you to get sick’ [laughs]. So he really internalised it and obviously had trouble separating with the fact that he was watching me in a TV show, which I think is a good sign.

“Not a good sign about me possibly getting sick as an old man but the integrity of the work was powerful for him,” Bartlett added.

Offerman also praised the hair and makeup department, saying: “I think we really have come to take things for granted especially with the advent of CGI.”

“[These artists are] pouring over us with brush and glue and paint and powder and sawdust and spit and bubblegum for hours creating these masterpieces. And, if they've done their jobs correctly, you don't see it, it's invisible... I wish that they were more celebrated because they make us look incredible and nobody ever knows all of that work that goes into it.”

“It would make for very long days because it takes a long time to do that stuff but they were just meticulous and just artists,” Bartlett agreed. “I mean, you felt like you were looking at a painting in the mirror when they'd finished with them.”

The Last of Us is available to watch in the UK on Sky Atlantic and NOW. New episodes arrive on Mondays at 2am GMT.