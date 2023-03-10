The Last of Us fans hail ‘incredible’ Easter egg in episode eight

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Fans of The Last of Us have praised an “incredible” Easter egg in the latest episode of the hit HBO series.

The post-apocalyptic drama, adapted from the acclaimed 2013 video game of the same name, stars Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey as protagonists Joel and Ellie.

Minor spoilers follow for The Last of Us episode eight...

In Sunday night’s (5 March) episode – the penultimate instalment of the season and the most terrifying yet – Ellie is left to fend for herself while Joel is gravely injured.

During the episode, she encounters a group of cannibals, including the nefarious religious leader David (Scott Shepherd) and his right hand man, James (Troy Baker).

Baker played the role of Joel in the original Last of Us game, via motion capture, later reprising the role in its 2020 sequel.

Fans shared their reactions to Baker’s casting on social media.

“The Last of Us stays with the little Easter eggs. Bring in Troy Baker for a cameo was [chef’s kiss GIF],” one person wrote.

“Them using the video game Joel, Troy Baker, to voice James was incredible,” another commented.

“I enjoyed Troy Baker’s James — nice that he was a fleshed out character, and not just a cameo,” someone else wrote. “The Last of Us on HBO is a really impressive adaptation. I knew it would translate well, but they’re making all the right decisions thus far.

Troy Baker in ‘The Last of Us' (HBO)

On Twitter, Baker shared a message with fans after the episode aired.

“Tonight was unreal,” he wrote. “Hearing the response to this episode does this old boy’s heart good. I’m beyond grateful. Amazing performances by all.

“Thank you to @Neil_Druckmann for your trust and friendship. And to @clmazin for telling me when to “Run.” One more to go. #TheLastOfUs.”

It has already been confirmed that Ashley Johnson, who played Ellie in the game, will make an appearance via flashback in the season finale, playing Ellie’s mother.

