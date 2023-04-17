The Last of Us showrunner hints at future for hit series beyond season two

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Last of Us co-creator Craig Mazin has hinted that the hit HBO series won’t end at season two.

During a panel about the apocalyptic drama on Sunday (16 April) at NAB in Las Vegas, Mazin said there’s “quite a bit of story to tell”.

“Our plan is to do it not just for one more season,” he said of the show starring Pedro Pascal. “We should be around for a while.”

The update comes after Bella Ramsey, who plays Ellie, gave her thoughts on when season two is likely to arrive.

Speaking on The Jonathan Ross Show last month, Ramsey said, “It will be a while. I think we’ll probably shoot at the end of this year, beginning of next.”

“So it’ll probably be the end of 2024, early 2025.”

Earlier this month, the filming location for The Last of Us season two was revealed. Deadline reported that the second series will be filmed 1,000km west of Alberta in Vancouver.

The Last of Us season one concluded with its ninth and final episode airing on 12 March.

(HBO)

The finale revealed how Ellie became immune to the Cordyceps infection.

In a four out of five-star review, The Independent’s Nick Hilton called the show “a new landmark in the seemingly impossible task of adapting video games”.

“It’s too early to say whether it will satisfy the legions of fans who believe that [show co-creator and video game developer Neil] Druckmann’s survivalist game is high art, in itself. But Druckmann, working with Mazin, has his fingerprints all over this tender, well-crafted and blackly comic piece.

“Right now, HBO is simply operating on a different level to any other network. With The Last of Us, it has another monster hit on its hands.”