Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor Find out more

The Last of Us was forced to increase on-set security while filming the second season due to fan hatred of the incoming character Abby (portrayed by Kaitlyn Dever).

Max’s hit series starring Bella Ramsey and Pedro Pascal is a screen adaptation of the popular apocalyptic PlayStation video game.

Season two of the show – expected to debut sometime in 2025 – will be based on the 2020 video game sequel, The Last of Us Part 2, which is set five years after the events in The Last of Us.

The new series will welcome Booksmart star Dever as Abby, a pivotal character and the main antagonist in the sequel, as well as Dina (Isabela Merced), a new love interest for Ellie (Ramsey).

Speaking about the on-set environment on a new episode of the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Merced revealed that Dever “had to be extra secured by security when it came to the filming of [season 2]” because of video game fans’ negative perceptions of her character Abby.

Merced explained that there are “so many strange people” who “genuinely hate Abby.”

“Just a reminder, [she’s] not a real person,” the 23-year-old Madame Web actor continued. “Katilyn’s such a cool person who does not get phased by things, really has her head in the right place, and also is going through a lot right now personally.”

open image in gallery Kaitlyn Dever (left) and Abby in ‘The Last of Us Part II’ ( Getty Images/Naughty Dog )

“It’s devastating to see,” Merced added. “But also – give her the damn Emmy, honestly. I’m so excited for people to see how incredibly well Bella and Kaitlyn did on this. I’m so excited.”

The Independent has contacted HBO for further comment.

According to Abby’s official character description, she “is a skilled soldier whose black-and-white view of the world is challenged as she seeks vengeance for those she loved.”

Dever, 27, originally announced she was joining The Last of Us in January, writing on Instagram: “So excited to join the family.”

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Showrunners Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann said in a joint statement at the time: “Our casting process for season two has been identical to season one: we look for world-class actors who embody the souls of the characters in the source material. Nothing matters more than talent, and we’re thrilled to have an acclaimed performer like Kaitlyn join Pedro [Pascal], Bella and the rest of our family.”

Before she landed the role of Abby, Dever had initially auditioned for the role of Ellie, The Hollywood Reporter revealed.

Production on season two began in February after significant delays due to last year’s joint Hollywood actors’ and writers’ strikes.

The inaugural season of The Last of Us went on to win eight of its 24 nominations at the delayed 75th Primetime Emmys, which was held in early January.