New trailer for The Last of Us season 2 teases release date

Max is finally getting closer to unveiling an exact release date for season two of its hit series The Last of Us.

In a new teaser dropped Tuesday (January 7), the streamer announced that its popular adaptation of the post-apocalyptic PlayStation video game would be premiering this April.

The trailer gives a first look at Abby, a pivotal character and the main antagonist from the video game sequel The Last of Us: Part II, on which season two is based.

Played by Kaitlyn Dever, Abby is shown walking cautiously through a dark corridor holding a gun as alarms blare. “It doesn’t matter if you have a code like me,” she says in a voiceover. “There are just some things everyone agrees are just wrong.”

The trailer then flashes between scenes of a group of men frantically running around a snowy battlefield, Pedro Pascal’s Joel tearing up, Bella Ramsey’s Ellie dancing with her girlfriend Dina (Isabela Merced) and, of course, clickers/zombies banging on a window trying to make their way inside a building.

Season one of The Last of Us debuted in 2023 to critical acclaim, with The Independent’s Louis Chilton declaring it “a well-made” and “proper TV show” that has “the potential to reel in a substantial audience of gamers and non-gamers alike.”

Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey in ‘The Last of Us’ ( Max )

The show starred Pascal and Ramsey as Joel and Ellie, survivors of a deadly mass fungal infection that destroyed the world.

The series was renewed almost immediately after season one concluded.

“Five years after the events of the first season, Joel and Ellie are drawn into conflict with each other and a world even more dangerous and unpredictable than the one they left behind,” reads an official season two logline.

Besides Pascal and Ramsey, the show also welcomes the return of Young Mazino as Jesse, Ariela Barer as Mel, Tati Gabrielle as Nora, Spencer Lord as Owen and Danny Ramirez as Manny.

*Warning – Major spoilers ahead for The Last of Us: Part II*

In March 2023, it was revealed that season two would be filmed 1000 kilometers west of Alberta, where the first season was filmed.

While this detail may not have initially seemed important, fans of the video games will know that a significant part of the story in Part II takes place in the Pacific Northwest.

The move to Vancouver may imply that we’ll see Joel die in season two. In the game, Ellie travels to Seattle, Washington after fleeing Jackson, Wyoming to avenge Joel’s death.