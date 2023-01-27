The Last of Us renewed for second season after just two episodes aired

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Last of Us has been renewed for a second season after just two episodes aired on HBO.

The adaptation of the popular PlayStation game was an immediate hit with viewers, breaking Rotten Tomatoes records and boasting the highest increase in viewership from one episode to another of any HBO show in history.

Season one teasers and trailers have amassed more than 100 million views globally, Sky said in a statement.

The Last Of Us takes place 20 years after modern civilisation has been destroyed by a deadly infection. The series follows Joel (Pedro Pascal), a hardened survivor charged with protecting Ellie (Bella Ramsey), a 14-year-old girl who may provide the cure.

“I’m humbled, honoured, and frankly overwhelmed that so many people have tuned in and connected with our retelling of Joel and Ellie’s journey. The collaboration with Craig Mazin, our incredible cast & crew, and HBO exceeded my already high expectations,” said Neil Druckmann, Executive Producer.

“Now we have the absolute pleasure of being able to do it again with season two! On behalf of everyone at Naughty Dog & PlayStation, thank you!”

Pedro Pascal in ‘The Last of Us’ (HBO)

“I’m so grateful to Neil Druckmann and HBO for our partnership, and I’m even more grateful to the millions of people who have joined us on this journey,” said Craig Mazin, Executive Producer.

“The audience has given us the chance to continue, and as a fan of the characters and world Neil and Naughty Dog created, I couldn’t be more ready to dive back in.”

In addition to Pascal and Ramsey, season one also stars Gabriel Luna as Tommy, Anna Torv as Tess, Nico Parker as Sarah, Murray Bartlett as Frank, Nick Offerman as Bill, Melanie Lynskey as Kathleen, Storm Reid as Riley, Merle Dandridge as Marlene, Jeffrey Pierce as Perry, Lamar Johnson as Henry, Keivonn Woodard as Sam, Graham Greene as Marlon, and Elaine Miles as Florence. Ashley Johnson and Troy Baker also star.

The Last of Us is available to watch in the UK on Sky Atlantic and NOW. New episodes arrive on Mondays at 2am GMT.