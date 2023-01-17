Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Star Wars fans have been left overjoyed by the surprise return of a character in the new Mandalorian trailer.

A new look at the forthcoming third season of the spin-off series has been released, revealing the return of Mando (Pedro Pascal) and Grogu AKA Baby Yoda.

The pair previously reunited in The Book of Boba Fett, but will once again return in their own show.

They will be joined by characters played by Battlestar Galactica’s Katee Sackhoff, Carl Weathers, Amy Sedaris, Emily Swallow and Giancarlo Esposito.

The synopsis for the new episodes reads: “The Mandalorianwill cross paths with old allies and make new enemies as he and Grogu continue their journey together.”

However, viewers of the trailer were surprised to see that one such character the pair will collide with is a face last seen in JJ Abrams’s The Rise of Skywalker.

At one stage, Babu Frik can be seen. Frik is the tiny droidsmith working among the Spice Runners of Kijimi. He is shown to be able to modify virtually any droid, regardless of the security measures protecting its systems.

Excitingly, it does not look like he will be alone, either.

Viewers will remember Babu Frik as one of the highlights of the otherwise maligned Rise of Skywalker. One fan, @rickybellspdx. called the charcater: “Babu Frik was the only good part of Rise of Skywalker and arguably the best part of the whole sequel trilogy,” with another referring to him as “the only redeeming character from the movie that shall not be named”.

Grayson Gilcrease wrote: I’m just here for my main man: Babu Frik,” while Steve Vegvari comented: “Our lord and saviour Babu Frik.”

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Babu Frik returns in ‘The Mandalorian’ season three trailer (Disney)

@rickybellspdx added: “Babu frik was the only good part of Rise of Skywalker and arguably the best part of the whole sequel trilogy.”

Find more excited reactions to Babu Farik’s return below.

The Mandalorian returns to Disney Plus on 1 March.