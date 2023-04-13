Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lamp and Dandelion were unveiled as two beloved Nineties actors after being booted off The Masked Singer in a double elimination.

On Wednesday (12 April) night’s episode of the US version of the top-secret celebrity singing contest, UFO defeated Lamp and Dandelion for a spot in the semi-finals.

To kick off the round, Dandelion sang a rendition of Muse’s 2006 song “Starlight”.

Wowed by her performance, Judge Nicole Scherzinger called her “an intergalactic rock star”.

For her final clue, Dandelion teased that she has “plenty of experience with space”, leading Scherzinger and fellow judges Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy and Robin Thicke to guess Sara Bareilles, Alicia Witt, or Zendaya were under the mask.

Lamp followed next with her performance of the 1986 song “Venus” by Bananarama.

Finalising her clue package, Lamp said: “Let me spell it out: M-a-x-i-m.”

Alicia Witt and Melissa Joan Hart (Getty Images)

The judges listed Neve Campbell, Melissa Joan Hart, Jennifer Love Hewitt, Alyssa Milano and Tara Reid as potential guesses.

Closing out the competition UFO belted out Coldplay’s 2000’s hit song “Yellow”.

“You are a natural star,” Judge McCarthy praised.

UFO offered her final clue, saying: “I’m not just known in America, but the whole galaxy.”

The panel’s final predictions included models Kaia Gerber, Gigi Hadid and Kendall Jenner.

Once all three had performed, UFO was decided the winner, forcing Lamp and Dandelion to unmask.

Dandelion went first, revealing herself to be Twin Peaks actor Alicia Witt, followed by Lamp, who was unveiled as Sabrina the Teenage Witch star Melissa Joan Hart.

In a video posted on Instagram, Hart reflected on the experience of secretly performing as a household lighting object.

“It was terrifying, but I had so much fun,” she said. “My husband [musician Mark Wilkerson] said, 'If you're not having fun, what the hell are you doing?', so I embraced every minute of it.”

The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays at 8pm EST on Fox.