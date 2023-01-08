Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Masked Singer is back, with fans tuning in every Saturday night to try to guess which celebrity is behind each costume.

Comedian Joel Dommett has returned to host proceedings, with 13 mystery stars singing familiar songs on stage, while dressed up in an outfit obscuring their identity.

Guessing along with the in-studio audience and the viewers at home are the judges: Mo Gilligan, Davina McCall, Rita Ora and Jonathan Ross.

One way to help narrow things down is checking out who’s been on the series before – as it seems unlikely they’d return to the show (although not impossible).

So here’s a full list of who appeared on seasons one, two, three and four…

Season one

WINNER: Nicola Roberts – Queen Bee

Jason Manford – Hedgehog

Katherine Jenkins – Octopus

CeeLo Green – Monster

Denise van Outen – Fox

Jake Shears – Unicorn

Skin – Duck

Kelis – Daisy

Teddy Sheringham – Tree

Justin Hawkins – Chameleon

Alan Johnson – Pharoah

Patsy Palmer – Butterfly

Season two

Joss Stone is unmasked as Sausage on ‘The Masked Singer’ (ITV)

WINNER: Joss Stone – Sausage

Ne-Yo – Badger

Aston Merrygold – Robin

Gabrielle – Harlequin

Sue Perkins – Dragon

Lenny Henry – Blob

Morten Harket – Viking

John Thomson – Bush Baby

Glenn Hoddle – Grandfather Clock

Martine McCutcheon – Swan

Mel B – Seahorse

Sophie Ellis-Bextor – Alien

Season three

Natalie Imbruglia is unmasked as Panda on ‘The Masked Singer’ (ITV)

WINNER: Natalie Imbruglia – Panda

Charlotte Church – Mushroom

Mark Feehily – Robobunny

Michelle Williams – Rockhopper

Aled Jones – Traffic Cone

Michael Owen – Doughnuts

Jaime Winstone – Firework

Tom Chaplin – Poodle

Pat Cash – Bagpipes

Will Young – Lionfish

Gloria Hunniford – Snow Leopard

Heather Small – Chandelier

Season four

Lulu – Piece of Cake

Chris Kamara – Ghost

The Masked Singer airs on Saturday nights on ITV. Find the full list of contestants and clues here.