The Masked Singer: Every contestant who has ever been revealed on the UK show
From Nicola Roberts to Lenny Henry, find the full list here
The Masked Singer is back, with fans tuning in every Saturday night to try to guess which celebrity is behind each costume.
Comedian Joel Dommett has returned to host proceedings, with 13 mystery stars singing familiar songs on stage, while dressed up in an outfit obscuring their identity.
Guessing along with the in-studio audience and the viewers at home are the judges: Mo Gilligan, Davina McCall, Rita Ora and Jonathan Ross.
One way to help narrow things down is checking out who’s been on the series before – as it seems unlikely they’d return to the show (although not impossible).
So here’s a full list of who appeared on seasons one, two, three and four…
Season one
WINNER: Nicola Roberts – Queen Bee
Jason Manford – Hedgehog
Katherine Jenkins – Octopus
CeeLo Green – Monster
Denise van Outen – Fox
Jake Shears – Unicorn
Skin – Duck
Kelis – Daisy
Teddy Sheringham – Tree
Justin Hawkins – Chameleon
Alan Johnson – Pharoah
Patsy Palmer – Butterfly
Season two
WINNER: Joss Stone – Sausage
Ne-Yo – Badger
Aston Merrygold – Robin
Gabrielle – Harlequin
Sue Perkins – Dragon
Lenny Henry – Blob
Morten Harket – Viking
John Thomson – Bush Baby
Glenn Hoddle – Grandfather Clock
Martine McCutcheon – Swan
Mel B – Seahorse
Sophie Ellis-Bextor – Alien
Season three
WINNER: Natalie Imbruglia – Panda
Charlotte Church – Mushroom
Mark Feehily – Robobunny
Michelle Williams – Rockhopper
Aled Jones – Traffic Cone
Michael Owen – Doughnuts
Jaime Winstone – Firework
Tom Chaplin – Poodle
Pat Cash – Bagpipes
Will Young – Lionfish
Gloria Hunniford – Snow Leopard
Heather Small – Chandelier
Season four
Lulu – Piece of Cake
Chris Kamara – Ghost
The Masked Singer airs on Saturday nights on ITV. Find the full list of contestants and clues here.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies