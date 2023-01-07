Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Get out your magnifying glasses and dust off that notebook, because The Masked Singer is back to turn a nation of viewers into sofa detectives.

Helmed once again by comedian Joel Dommett, the unique competition shows 13 mystery celebrities singing familiar tunes on stage, while dressed up in a costume obscuring who they really are.

Guessing along with the in-studio audience and the viewers at home are the judges: Mo Gilligan, Davina McCall, Rita Ora and Jonathan Ross.

In the season’s first episode on New Year’s Day, Ghost was eliminated and was later revealed to be football star Chris Kamara.

Still, there’s a long season ahead, with plenty more costumes to be unmasked. Here’s a guide to the clues and guesses so far.

Who is Otter?

Otter in The Masked Singer (ITV)

Otter first appeared in episode one with a passionate performance of Jimi Jamison’s “I’m Always Here” – also known as the Baywatch theme tune.

Clues given in their first video package included the acronym “RADA”, the fact that Otter is “known for their resilience”, a shamrock and the random appearance of a vicar.

“Otters are naturally curious creatures and just a little bit naughty,” the character said.

Names floating around so far include Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fiona Shaw, Father Ted actor Pauline McLynn and Una Healy of The Saturdays.

One of the most debated suggestions from fans on social media is that the infamously elusive singer Kate Bush is under the quirky costume.

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Find the Otter clues and guesses in full here.

Who is Jellyfish?

Jellyfish on ‘The Masked Singer UK’ (ITV)

Jellyfish gave their debut performance with the Guns N’ Roses classic, “Sweet Child O’ Mine”.

Ahead of her rendition of the rock hit, Jellyfish’s video clues were: a sign on a beach that read, “How Loa can you Goa?”, astoundingly high heels, and a fossil of a shell.

So far, the possible names linked to Jellyfish have included X Factor season five champion Alexandra Burke, Brassic star Michelle Keegan, RuPaul’s Drag Race judge Michelle Visage and “Love Me Like You Do” singer Ellie Goulding.

Want some more insight into all things Jellyfish? Look here.

Who are Cat and Mouse?

The only contestants this year to work as a duo, Cat and Mouse entertained the judging panel on episode one with their version of the show tune “Anything You Can Do (I Can Do Better)” from Annie Get Your Gun.

Cat and Mouse on ‘The Masked Singer’ (ITV)

The clues revealed in the first episode included the number 200,000,000 written on a notepad.

Cat said he was “no stranger to legalities” and liked to “get to the bottom of cases”, as well as knowing “how to spin a tale”. The video package also showed five different jars of spices lined up.

Some fans guessed that the duo are Spice Girl Emma Bunton and her husband Jade Jones. Meanwhile, others are convinced that Cat and Mouse are married couple Shirlie and Martin Kemp.

Find all the guesses for Cat and Mouse so far here.

Who is Phoenix?

Phoenix on ‘The Masked Singer’ (ITV)

Phoenix made their stage debut with a jazz-inspired version of Daft Punk’s “Get Lucky”.

Their clue package hinted that they’d “risen from the ashes” and had been “reincarnated”. Phoenix also said that they were good with “mysteries” and “following a trail” before the character was shown inspecting footprints with a magnifying glass.

These clues, along with the performance, led to guesses such as David Tennant (a former Doctor Who star), Take That’s Jason Orange, former child actor Nicholas Hoult and influencer Joe Sugg.

Find out more about Phoenix here.

Who is Knitting?

Knitting on ‘The Masked Singer’ (ITV)

According to the teaser clip ahead of Knitting’s first performance, they’re no stranger to arts and crafts: the character was seen cutting scraps of paper into geometrical shapes.

Knitting then sang “Remember” by Becky Hill. The vocal stylings led to guesses such as presenter Konnie Huq, Absolutely Fabulous actor Jane Horrocks, Big Brother host AJ Odudu and West End Samantha Barks.

Following Knitting’s performance, the series’ official Twitter account shared the following riddle: “Knitting is easy, it’s the crossing of stitches. Count all your stitches, there should be 26.”

One viewer used 26 to inform their guess of former dance-pop group Steps member Claire Richards. “When you add @OfficialSteps hit track ‘5+6+7+8’ together, it equals 26,” they wrote. “It’s Claire Richards!”

You can speculate on more Knitting clues here.

Who is Rubbish?

Who is Rubbish on The Masked Singer? (ITV)

Rubbish will give their first performance on Saturday (7 January).

Though there haven’t been many clues so far, one might use their outfit – a green refuse bin – as some inspiration.

Rubbish could potentially be masking the identity of someone known for dealing with waste and cleaning, such as TV stars Kim Woodburn (How Clean is Your House?) and Marie Kondo (Tidying Up with Marie Kondo).

Find out more about Rubbish here.

Who is Jacket Potato?

Jacket Potato on ‘The Masked Singer’ (Masked Singer)

Similarly, we’ll know more about Potato once they’ve performed for the first time.

So far, there’s just one vocal clue about Jacket Potato, which reads: “Their vocals are sure to get you creamed – it’s jacket potato!”

Their outfit consists of a silver jacket, a baked beans-patterned top and a hat resembling butter.

Already, fans have speculated that Jacket Potato could either be a celebrity chef like Gordon Ramsay or Jamie Oliver, or one of the actors from Dinnerladies, such as Maxine Peake.

For more servings of Jacket Potato clues, look here.

Who is Rhino?

Rhino on ‘The Masked Singer’ (ITV)

Until Rhino performs for the first time, the only minor verbal clue for the character is: “They were horn this way – it’s Rhino!”

One name in fans’ minds is Joanna Lumley, a patron of the Rhinos’ Last Stand charity. Elsewhere, some have suggested country star (and father of Miley) Billy Ray Cyrus as the horned mammal, due to their costume being a red cowboy outfit – complete with a flashy cowboy hat.

Find out more about Rhino here.

Who is Fawn?

Fawn on ‘The Masked Singer’ (ITV)

Though Fawn is still yet to perform, the character’s glamorous costume has gone down a treat with fans on Twitter, with some already pegging them for the win.

One person has made a guess that Fawn is Faye Tozer from Steps – however, once they’ve performed for the first time, there’ll be much more to go on.

Fan of Fawn? Find more information here.

Who is Piece of Cake?

‘Piece of Cake’, one of the contestants on series four of ‘The Masked Singer' (ITV)

With enough clues, figuring out who Piece of Cake is will surely be... an easy feat.

Ahead of Piece of Cake’s first performance on Saturday 7 January, the only clear clue attached to the character is this announcement: “Could this be history in the baking? It’s Piece of Cake!”

Some fans have guessed that it’s someone known for their skills in the kitchen – such as former The Great British Bake Off judge Mary Berry.

Here’s all you need to know about Piece of Cake so far.

Who is Pigeon?

Pigeon, one of the contestants on ‘The Masked Singer' (ITV)

Last but not least, Pigeon rounds out The Masked Singer class of 2023.

So far, the feathered character’s only audible clue has been: “It must be dove – it’s Pigeon!”

With so little to go on, fans online have been creative with their guesses, with suggestions ranging from Coleen Rooney to pantomime star Christopher Biggins.

For more things Pigeon, look no further than right here.

The Masked Singer continues on Saturday 7 January at 7pm on ITV1 and ITVX.