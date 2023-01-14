Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Masked Singer UK is back for a fourth season, welcoming a new cast of 12 incognito celebrities.

On Sunday (1 January), the top-secret singing series, which sees a number of celebrities dressed in oversized costumes to hide their identity, returned to ITV.

During the opening episode, Cat and Mouse, a duo act, were among the first batch of competitors to perform for the judges (Rita Ora, Mo Gilligan, Davina McCall and Jonathan Ross.

The judges are responsible for guessing which celebrities are disguised behind the masked.

In their first performance for week one, Cat and Mouse gave their own rendition of Anything You Can I Do (I Can Do Better) by Irving Berlin.

Who are Cat and Mouse?

The clues revealed in the first episode included the number 200,000,000 written on a notepad.

Cat said he was “no stranger to legalities” and liked to “get to the bottom of cases”, as well as knowing “how to spin a tale”. The VT also showed five different jars of spices lined up.

So far, fans have speculated that the duo could be Spice Girl Emma Bunton and partner Jade Jones. Others have their suspicions that the furry duo are married couple Shirlie and Martin Kemp.

However, the judges remain unconvinced that the duo are a romantic couple. Ross guessed Geri Horner for Mouse due to the spice clue, but did not have a guess for Cat.

McCall guessed that it was presenting duo Susanna Reid and Ben Shephard from Good Morning Britain.

Gilligan thought Cat and Mouse were comedy pair David Walliams and Matt Lucas, while Ora believed McFly star Tom Fletcher and his wife Giovanna were hiding behind the animalistic masks.

The Masked Singer airs Saturdays at 7pm on ITV.