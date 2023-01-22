Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Masked Singer has revealed its latest mystery as snooker star Stephen Hendry was unveiled as Rubbish.

In Saturday’s (21 January) festival-themed episode, Rubbish performed alongside Fawn, Jacket Potato, Rhino and Pigeon.

After his performance of “Ruby” by Kaiser Chiefs, Rubbish landed in the bottom two and was ultimately sent home by the judging panel.

Guesses ranged from athletes Max Whitlock and Sir Chris Hoy to presenters Paddy McGuinness and Jay Blades.

However, no-one managed to detect that it was Stephen Hendry in the colourful costume.

One of the clues hinted at him being celebrated for his youth – fitting, as Hendry became a professional snooker player at age 16 in 1985.

In 1994, Hendry was awarded an MBE, while he and Ronnie O’Sullivan share the record for the most World Snooker Championship titles, with seven.

On taking part in the competition, Hendry explained that his primary goal was to try something out of his comfort zone.

Stephen Hendry is Rubbish on The Masked Singer! (ITV)

He explained: “I have had the opportunity to do other shows that would have put me in that same ‘uncomfortable’ position but being completely hidden made it so much easier for me to let loose and get my head around the challenge.”

Hendry was also impressed with the judges’ suggestions about who he may have been.

“[The guesses] were amazing, everything from Damon Albarn to Bradley Wiggins as they went down a cycling route,” he said. “I also like the suggestion I might be from a boy band. Really funny and amusing to listen to from inside my costume.”

The next episode will see Knitting, Jellyfish, Otter, Phoenix, Fawn, Jacket Potato, Pigeon and Rhino taking to the stage to sing in disguise and continue stumping the panel and viewers alike.

The Masked Singer continues on Saturday 28 January at 7pm on ITV1 and ITVX.