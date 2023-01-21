The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Alec Baldwin news - live: Actor to continue filming Rust after involuntary manslaughter charges
Alec Baldwin is one of three Rust cast and crew members facing charges over the fatal shooting incident
Alec Baldwin will continue to film Rust as he faces involuntary manslaughter charges in the on-set shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.
Melina Spadone, an attorney for the production of the western, confirmed the news on Friday to CNN, adding that “on-set safety supervisors and union crew members ... will bar any use of working weapons or any ammunition.”
Mr Baldwin is one of three cast and crew members facing charges over the accidental shooting, New Mexico prosecutors announced on Thursday. Armourer Hannah Gutierrez Reed has also been charged with involuntary manslaughter, while first assistant director David Halls has agreed to plead guilty to negligent use of a deadly weapon.
A person with knowledge of the film had previously told The New York Times that Baldwin would still serve as the film’s lead and Joel Souza, who was wounded in the shooting, will return as director.
Thursday’s decision comes more than 15 months after the fatal October 2021 shooting, when a gun held by Baldwin discharged on set. A single bullet struck Souza in the shoulder before fatally striking Hutchins in the chest.
Baldwin has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing and maintained that he was told the gun was “cold”.
What legal experts say about Alec Baldwin charging decision over Rust shooting
The district attorney says that the charges in the shooting of Halyna Hutchins will be formally filed before the end of January and the charges against Alec Baldwin carry up to a maximum 18-month prison sentence.
Former prosecutors and attorneys have been reacting to the decision to criminally charge the Hollywood star over the October 2021 set shooting.
“Prosecutors have taken a bold step by charging Baldwin,” former Los Angeles County prosecutor Joshua Ritter, who is a partner with El Dabe Ritter Trial Lawyers, told The Independent.
Graeme Massie has the story:
What do legal experts say ‘bold’ charging decisions mean for Alec Baldwin?
District attorney says that charges will be formally filed against the actor before the end of January
Rust to continue production with Alec Baldwin as lead star
The embattled western film Rust will be completed, the production has announced amid pending charges against three of its original crew.
Melina Spadone, an attorney for the production of the western, confirmed the news on Friday to CNN, adding that “on-set safety supervisors and union crew members ... will bar any use of working weapons or any ammunition.”
Alec Baldwin, who will remain in the film’s lead role, is facing charges over the 2021 accidental shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, New Mexico prosecutors announced on Thursday.
Rust’s armourer Hannah Gutierrez Reed has also been charged with involuntary manslaughter, while first assistant director David Halls has already agreed to plead guilty to negligent use of a deadly weapon.
Donald Trump Jr under fire for ‘hateful’ reaction to Alec Baldwin Rust charges
Alec Baldwin is set to be charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter in connection to the on-set death of Halyna Hutchins, the Santa Fe District Attorney has said.
New Mexico First Judicial District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies said on Thursday that Rust armourer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed will also face two charges of involuntary manslaughter.
“Maybe Alec Baldwin will be lucky enough to share a cell with Michael Avenatti,” Mr Trump Jr tweeted on Thursday in response to the announcement.
Mr Avenatti, a disgraced lawyer, was sentenced to 14 years in prison last month and ordered to pay $11m in restitution after he was found to have embezzled millions from four clients, CNN reported.
The Independent’s Gustaf Kilander reports on the criticism sparked by Mr Trump’s tweet.
Trump Jr under fire for ‘hateful’ reaction to Alec Baldwin charges
“Maybe Alec Baldwin will be lucky enough to share a cell with Michael Avenatti,” Don Jr tweeted
VOICES: The controversy over Alec Baldwin and Rust dangerously misses the point about gun safety
“It is entirely understandable for the family of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins to welcome the charges brought against Alec Baldwin,” Andrew Buncombe writes for The Independent.
But America’s real Wild West is not film sets of westerns. It is our schools, streets, shops, and places of worship.
Read the full piece:
Controversy over Alec Baldwin and Rust dangerously misses the point about gun safety
America’s real Wild West is not film sets of westerns, it is our schools, streets, shops, and places of worship
Alec Baldwin is now facing involuntary manslaughter charges. What changed?
Nearly 15 months after the fatal shooting of Halyna Hutchins, investigators announced criminal charges over the on-set fatal shooting of Rust cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.
According to affidavits from law enforcement, the 64-year-old actor was discussing a gunfight sequence with crew members when he unholstered the weapon and raised it in the direction of a camera, where director Joel Souza and cinematographer Halyna Hutchins were standing.
The Independent’s Bevan Hurley explains the complicated case:
What changed in the Alec Baldwin shooting case?
Nearly 15 months after the fatal shooting, investigators announced criminal charges over the on set fatal shooting of Rust cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. Bevan Hurley explains the complicated case
Father of slain camerawoman hopes Alec Baldwin charges brings change
The father of Sarah Jones, a camera operator who died on the set of the 2014 film Midnight Rider, has said that he hopes the charges against Baldwin will bring about change.
You can read his conversation with The Independent’s Bevan Hurley below...
His daughter was killed on set. He hopes the Alec Baldwin charges will spur change
Camera operator Sarah Jones’ film career was cruelly cut short when she was killed on the set of the 2014 movie Midnight Rider. Her father Richard Jones tells Bevan Hurley that involuntary manslaughter charges against Alec Baldwin may finally bring meaningful change to industry attitudes towards safety.
Halyna Hutchins: The cinematographer’s life and career
Following the news that Baldwin has been charged with involuntary manslaughter over the death of Halyna Hutchins, The Independent’s Ellie Muir has looked back at the cinematographer’s life and career.
Halyna Hutchins’s husband previously said he felt ‘anger’ towards Alec Baldwin
In February 2022, Halyna Hutchins’s husband said he felt “angry” seeing the actor speak about his wife’s death “so publicly”.
“I was angry to see him talk about her death so publicly in such a detailed way, and then to not accept responsibility after having just described killing her,” said Matt Hutchins on the Today show last year.
“The idea that the person holding the gun causing it to discharge is not rep is absurd to me.”
Bevan Hurley explains the intricacies of what makes ‘Rust’ a complicated case
The Independent’s Bevan Hurley explains the ins and outs of the complicated case in light of the charges announced today.
Nearly 15 months after the fatal shooting, investigators announced criminal charges over the on set fatal shooting of Rust cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. Bevan Hurley explains the complicated case
Donald Trump Jr has been criticised – again– for his remarks about the shooting
Donald Trump Jr has been critisied for his “hateful” response to the news that Alec Baldwin is being charged with involuntary manslaughter.
The son of the former US president was one of the first public figures to comment on the charges announced on Thursday (19 January).
It is not the first time he has publicly remarked on the fatal shooting of Halyna Hutchins in a manner that has been called “insensitive”.
In the aftermath of the shooting in 2021, Trump Jr sold T-shirts reading: “Guns don’t kill people. Alec Baldwin kills people.”
The Independent’s Holly Baxter looks at Trump Jr’s past comments on the incident.
Alec Baldwin has been charged — and Don Jr has something to say
It’s worth remembering how low the former president’s son stooped when somebody he didn’t like became embroiled in a tragic accident