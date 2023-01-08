Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

The Masked Singer UK: Piece of Cake unmasked in latest episode

Judges were wowed by the latest reveal

Roisin O'Connor
Sunday 08 January 2023 12:09
Comments
'Piece of Cake' revealed as latest contestant on The Masked Singer UK

Another contestant has been revealed in this year’s series of The Masked Singer.

Saturday 7 January’s episode of the new season saw characters including Piece of Cake, Fawn, Rubbish, Rhino, Pigeon and Jacket Potato face off against one another.

The panel of judges made some wild guesses in this episode, with names of famous politicians, comedians, singers and athletes all being thrown into the mix.

Jacket Potato, Rubbish and Piece of Cake ended up in the bottom three, with the judges left to decide who to vote out.

The judges first decided to save Rubbish, following his performance of “Let Me Entertain You” by Robbie Williams.

Recommended

Jacket Potato was next to be saved, after singing “Viva Las Vegas” by Elvis Presley.

Ultimately, Piece of Cake was voted out of the contest, revealing herself to be Scottish singer Lulu, who had performed “Shiver” by Ed Sheeran on the contest.

She suggested the “few” clue was because she was one of the few singers to perform the James Bond theme.

Singer Lulu was unmasked as Piece of Cake on The Masked Singer

(ITV)

“My grandchildren love this show,” she said of her decision to take part, explaining that the cake costume was because she’s “so sweet”.

The judges were way off this one.

Mo Gilligan had guessed Icelandic singer Bjork, while Davina McCall guessed it was DJ and presenter Annie Mac. Jonathan Ross thought it was comedian Ruby Wax, while Rita Ora admitted she had “no idea” but guessed Kylie Minogue.

Many viewers on social media, however, guessed correctly that it was Lulu. Some were upset that she had been sent off so early, condeming the judges for what they deemed to be a “terrible” decision.

Others said that Piece of Cake was the obvious choice because it was “clearly” Lulu behind the mask.

See all the latest clues so far about the other contestants here.

The Masked Singer season four continues weekly on ITV1 and ITVX.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in