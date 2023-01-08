Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Another contestant has been revealed in this year’s series of The Masked Singer.

Saturday 7 January’s episode of the new season saw characters including Piece of Cake, Fawn, Rubbish, Rhino, Pigeon and Jacket Potato face off against one another.

The panel of judges made some wild guesses in this episode, with names of famous politicians, comedians, singers and athletes all being thrown into the mix.

Jacket Potato, Rubbish and Piece of Cake ended up in the bottom three, with the judges left to decide who to vote out.

The judges first decided to save Rubbish, following his performance of “Let Me Entertain You” by Robbie Williams.

Jacket Potato was next to be saved, after singing “Viva Las Vegas” by Elvis Presley.

Ultimately, Piece of Cake was voted out of the contest, revealing herself to be Scottish singer Lulu, who had performed “Shiver” by Ed Sheeran on the contest.

She suggested the “few” clue was because she was one of the few singers to perform the James Bond theme.

Singer Lulu was unmasked as Piece of Cake on The Masked Singer (ITV)

“My grandchildren love this show,” she said of her decision to take part, explaining that the cake costume was because she’s “so sweet”.

The judges were way off this one.

Mo Gilligan had guessed Icelandic singer Bjork, while Davina McCall guessed it was DJ and presenter Annie Mac. Jonathan Ross thought it was comedian Ruby Wax, while Rita Ora admitted she had “no idea” but guessed Kylie Minogue.

Many viewers on social media, however, guessed correctly that it was Lulu. Some were upset that she had been sent off so early, condeming the judges for what they deemed to be a “terrible” decision.

Others said that Piece of Cake was the obvious choice because it was “clearly” Lulu behind the mask.

See all the latest clues so far about the other contestants here.

The Masked Singer season four continues weekly on ITV1 and ITVX.