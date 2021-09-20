WWE superstar, The Miz, real name Mike Mizanin, is among the 15 contestants who will compete on season 30 of Dancing with the Stars.

Before entering the world of professional wrestling, Mizanin found fame for dropping out of college to appear on season 10 of MTV’s The Real World.

Because he became a fan favourite on the show, Mizanin went on to appear in several seasons of MTV’s reality competition show, The Challenge.

Mizanin, who harboured the dream of being a professional wrestler, was selected for the fourth season of WWE’s Tough Enough TV show where aspiring wrestlers compete for a contract with the company.

Mizanin finished as runner-up in the competition but WWE still offered him a developmental contract which allowed him to work on his wrestling skills.

Adopting the persona of “The Miz”, Mizanin eventually rose to be one of the most popular wrestlers in the business, becoming WWE Champion in 2010.

The highlight of his wrestling career was headlining WrestleMania 27, in which he competed against John Cena and successfully defended his title.

Whilst succeeding in WWE, he also met his wife, Maryse Oullet, a model turned wrestler. Oullet currently plays the role of his on-screen manager.

The couple married in 2014 and have one daughter, named Monroe Sky, who was born in 2018.

Mizanin currently stars alongside his wife in reality TV show, Miz & Mrs, which follows their lives in and out of the wrestling ring.

Mizanin has also starred in a number of films. He’s best known for portraying Jake Carter in the third, fourth, fifth and sixth seasons of The Marine franchise.

The wrestler also turned to hosting as he was appointed presenter of game show, Cannonball, an adaptation of the UK show of the same name, which features contestants competing on a number of water-based obstacles to win a cash prize.

Born in Ohio in 1980, Mizanin’s parents divorced when he was young and he has two half-siblings.

(Bongarts/Getty Images)

He later went on to study business at Miami University before dropping out to pursue fame.