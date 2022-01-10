The Morning Show has been renewed for a third season.

The Apple TV+ show, which stars Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon as rival daytime TV presenters, aired its second season at the end of 2021.

On Monday (10 January), it was announced that The Morning Show would be returning for a third season with new showrunner Charlotte Stoudt at the helm.

Stoudt said: “I’m excited to be joining forces with Apple TV+ and The Morning Show.

“The cast, led by the phenomenal Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, are truly to die for. Kerry, Mimi and Michael, and the teams at Media Res, Hello Sunshine and Echo Films, have created an irresistible world that is equally delicious and provocative.”

The series was one of Apple TV+’s first original TV shows and was originally commissioned to run for two seasons.

While season one of The Morning Show was well received, season two divided critics and viewers alike with its inclusion of the Covid-19 pandemic in its plot.

In a three-star review, The Independent’s Adam White called the show a “luxurious mess”, writing that it “feels trapped by its own fixation on real-world relevance, or plundering recent headlines for story ideas”.