The Morning Show has released the official trailer for its forthcoming third season, preparing viewers for a dramatic new chapter.

Featuring an all-star cast of Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, Billy Crudup and Julianna Margulies, the Apple TV+ original follows the consequential aftermath of a fictional breakfast show whose big-time news anchor is hit with a series of allegations.

Weeks before it returns to screens on 13 September, the new teaser has offered viewers a glimpse at what’s about to go down as the future of the network remains at stake.

The trailer opens with Witherspoon’s Bradley Jackson telling viewers: “I wanted to make a difference.”

Meanwhile, in a stand-off with Crudup’s Cory Ellison, Aniston’s Alex Levy tells him: “I am all over this network. I need to have a say in the future of this place.”

“What you are asking is unprecedented,” Cory replies, with Alex responding: “I am unprecedented.”

“You want that seat at the grownup table, but it’s not your turn, Alex!” Cory shouts back.

Nicole Beharie, Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon in ‘The Morning Show’ (Apple TV+)

Then, just as co-anchors Christina Hunter (Nicole Behaire), Alex and Bradley are about to go on air for their morning broadcast, all the lights and monitors in the studio go out.

“We’re off the air,” a panicked Bradley relays as producer Mia Jordan (Karen Pittman) says: “Someone’s in the system.”

In a follow-up broadcast, Bradley tells network viewers that “UBA has been the target of a cyberattack”.

“Certain things may come to light, personal things that were never meant to be shared,” she warns.

“This hack is nuclear,” Cory tells the office, after which he informs Alex that the network is “flirting with financial disaster”.

This season also welcomes back Mark Duplass and Greta Lee as Charlie Black and Stella Bak, respectively, while introducing Jon Hamm to the series.

Season two of The Morning Show was met with middling reviews. However, of the newest season, Aniston told People in June that “it’s a good, juicy one”.

“Everybody’s getting in trouble. Everybody has a secret. And everyone’s just walking the line. It’s a lot more sensual this year,” she added.

The Morning Show season three debuts on Apple TV+ on 13 September.