For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Dakota Johnson has revealed her uncomfortable experience on the set of The Office finale, claiming that “no one wanted to talk” to her during the shoot.

Recalling her brief stint at Dunder Mifflin, the Fifty Shades of Grey star said it was “the worst time of my life” citing “weird dynamics” on the set, during an interview on Late Night with Seth Meyers.

As Meyers asked whether members of the cast had felt sad at its ending, Johnson responded: ‘”They were sad. There were also weird dynamics that had been going on for the last 10 years. Some people didn’t speak to each other and I’m coming in like ‘I’m so excited to be here!’

“And no one wanted to talk to me. No one gave a f***,” she laughed.

Johnson, who was a longtime fan of the hit TV series, said she had been invited to appear on the show and thought filming would take half a day but ended up lasting two weeks.

“And I’m barely in the f***ing show!” she joked.

Dakota Johnson played accountant Kevin’s replacement in the final episode (NBC/The Office)

The final series of The Office aired on May 2013 ending after eight years and nine seasons, helping to launch the careers of castmembers including Mindy Kaling (The Mindy Project) and Ellie Kemper (The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt).

Several castmembers made guest appearances for the final episode, including original regional manager of Dunder Mifflin, Steve Carrell as Michael Scott, as well as others including BJ Novak, Mindy Kaling and John Cusack.

Johnson had her breakthrough role in the Fifty Shades of Grey franchise in 2015 and has since gone on to star in feature films including Persuasion, The Lost Daughter, and 2022’s Cha Cha Real Smooth, which she also produced under her company TeaTime Pictures.

Dakota Johnson discusses her experience on The Office on Late Night with Seth Meyers (NBC)

She will soon star in Marvel’s newest superhero caper, Madame Web, as a woman named Cassandra Webb who acquires special powers after an accident.

Johnson was recently applauded for her stoic responses to an “awkward” interview where she was asked about a line in the movie which had been the subject of memes and jokes online.