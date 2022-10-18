Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

BBC One’s weeknight series, The One Show, is changing its name to celebrate the corporation’s 100th birthday.

The programme, broadcast at 7pm from Monday to Friday, features topical stories and studio guests, and is currently co-hosted by Alex Jones, Jermaine Jenas, and Ronan Keating.

To mark the BBC’s centenary on 18 October, The One Show is going to be renamed The One Hundred Show for a week from 24 to 28 October.

For that week, the series will highlight the BBC’s “dedication to unearthing and nurturing talent, with plenty of special guests”.

Strictly Come Dancing is also set to pay tribute to the BBC’s 100 years this weekend.

The live show on Saturday (22 October) will see each couple dance to a theme tune to a BBC show, or a song heavily featured on the broadcast network.

A centenary special of Doctor Who will air on 23 October, marking Jodie Whittaker’s final outing as the Doctor.

Earlier this month, Whittaker said she is “grief-ridden” about leaving show. “I’m still crying about it, I’m still clinging on to the coattails and reluctantly handing over the shoes,” said the star, who is being replaced by Sex Education actor Ncuti Gatwa in the role.

Jodie Whittaker in ‘Doctor Who’ (CASEY CRAFFORD/BBC AMERICA/BBC STUDIOS)

To mark the centenary, The Independent ranked the 20 best shows on the BBC, from Strictly to Fawlty Towers and Doctor Who.

As the British Broadcasting Company celebrate this milestone, its future is in doubt: the Conservative government has exerted huge pressure on the corporation in recent years, with plans to abolish the licence fee completely set to take affect within five years.

Over the past century, various highs and lows have defined the BBC, from the launch of The Office to Prince Andrew’s disastrous Newsnight interview. Read our pick of the 25 most defining moments here.