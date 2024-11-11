The Penguin called ‘one of the best season finales ever’ as key reference stuns fans

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

The Penguin has drawn to a conclusion and given fans a much-needed nod to an outstanding character from the show while also solidifying the titular character, played by Colin Farrell, as a major villain in The Batman universe.

Warning: This article does contain spoilers forThe Penguin episode 8.

The thrilling finale, titled “Great or Little Thing”, sees Oz’s truly evil intentions manifest themselves as he outsmarts rival Sofia Gigante (Cristin Milioti) and returns her to Arkham Asylum while reaching the summit of Gotham’s criminal underworld.

Perhaps the darkest moment comes when Oz kills his personal enforcer, the homeless teenager Victor, who viewers had come to love and care for throughout the season, in a gut-wrenching scene.

The final shot then sees the Bat signal in the sky as Oz dances in a tuxedo, similar to the more traditional attire that the character wears in the comics, with his lover Eve Karlo.

A plethora of reactions have since been shared online about the show with many praising it for finally showing that Oz is pure evil and not a sympathetic villain.

“The Penguin reminding us that villains are not anti-heroes because Oswald Cobb is a mother f***ing villain,” said one viewer.

A second person wrote: “I was getting tired of sympathetic villains and villains we root for. The Penguin had the guts to bring back spineless villains who we absolutely hate. No tragic backstory. Just psychotic!”

A third added: “This show didn’t hold back ever. It didn’t give us a kinda bad, but also a kind of good anti-hero. Colin Farrell’s portrayal of Penguin is as deplorable a villain as you can get and I’m glad they didn’t shy away from making him that way.”

open image in gallery ‘The Penguin’ actor Colin Farrell ( HBO )

Elsewhere, the inclusion of the Bat signal, although only briefly, was praised by fans who were happy that that superhero was finally acknowledged in the show ahead of the release of The Batman: Part II in 2026.

“I said it once and I’ll say it again, this was one of the BEST finales I’ve seen in so long and this ending was PERFECT!! And the icing on top was the DAMN BAT SIGNAL IN THE SKY!!!! One of the BEST COMIC BOOK SHOWS EVER”

“Just watched The Penguin finale. Wow just wow. It was probably one of the best season finales ever. So many emotions and the Bat signal was chef’s kiss.”

“The Penguin show ending with the bat signal popping up was the cherry on top. Perfect set up for The Batman Part II,” exclaimed a third.

open image in gallery The Bat signal in The Penguin ( HBO )

On X/Twitter, The Batman director Matt Reeves also praised the show and the performances of Farrell and Milioti and showrunner Lauren LeFranc.

“Thank you so much to all the incredible fans who have been watching The Penguin. Getting to follow Oz through Gotham’s back alleys with you on HBO has been a dream come true.“And thank you to the astonishing Colin Farrell and Cristin Milioti, and our entire cast who brought these characters so beautifully to life... and to our wonderful writers, directors, and crew... and to our amazing showrunner, Lauren LeFranc. It has been a privilege.“We are excited to share tonight’s finale with you. And we look forward to bringing you the next chapter of our epic crime saga in The Batman: Part II”.