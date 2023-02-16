Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Claudia Winkleman’s new talent show, The Piano, has turned many viewers into “blubbing messes”.

The Channel 4 series, which made its debut last night (15 February), sees the host of Strictly Come Dancing and The Traitors go on a hunt for passionate pianists at public pianos in train stations across the UK.

Unbeknownst to the performers, they are being watched by musicians Lang Lang and Mika, who are looking for one amateur musician to perform at London’s Royal Festival Hall.

The first episode, which began at King’s Cross St Pancras, featured Lucy, a 13-year-old who is blind and neurodiverse, play a highly-complex Chopin piece.

It also saw brilliant performances from a 24-year-old called Jay from the Isle of Wight, who rapped over the piano, and a pensioner called Harry who said he plays to “block everything out of my mind”.

“The Piano is wonderful,” tweeted one fan. “Amazingly talented people with such moving stories.”

“The Piano has just finished me,” added another. “Am now a blubbing mess.”

A third wrote: “Cried all the way through that fabulous show.”

A fourth said: “Wow amazing. Great to see something different and so touching and emotional. I love the different stories and [people] seemed so humble.”

The Piano returns for episode two next Wednesday (22 February) on Channel 4.