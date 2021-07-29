The trailer for The Prince, a satirical American cartoon series focusing on eight-year-old Prince George, has been released – prompting a backlash in the UK.

Created by Family Guy writer Gary Janetti, the series follows the imagined inner workings of the royal family through the eyes of Prince William and Kate Middleton’s eldest child, who is third in line to the throne.

The trailer shows Prince George, who is voiced by Janetti, calling the Queen a “bad b****” after she shoots a footman in the knee with a pistol. In another, the prince asks a staff member: “Excuse me, do you have any tea that doesn’t taste like p***?”

It has drawn instant criticism, with one royal commentator (who wished to remain anonymous for fear of sounding “stuffy”) telling The Evening Standard: “Frankly, I think it’s rather cruel and I don’t think it’s particularly edifying.”

Dr Shola Mos-Shogbamimu, who has spoken out against the monarchy in the past, wrote online: “A child won’t understand why you’re making fun of him.”

Campaigner Femi Oluwole compared the show unfavourably to Family Guy, writing: “It’s like they took Stewie, removed all stuff that makes Stewie awesome, then moulded him around a REAL LIFE CHILD for comedy.”

Another person tweeted that The Prince is in “very bad taste”, adding: “Leave children out of this. You could be subjecting real children to bullying and harassment all because of your greed.”

“Disgusting,” added another Twitter user. “Exploiting a small boy to prop up a TV show and make money.”

The cast of The Prince also includes Orlando Bloom as Prince Harry, Lucy Punch as the Duchess of Cambridge, Dan Stevens as Prince Charles and Sophie Turner as Princess Charlotte.

The 12-episode series is premiering in one full batch in the US at midnight on Thursday 29 July. The project was originally delayed in May after the death of Prince Philip.