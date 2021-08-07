Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ridiculed in controversial HBO cartoon The Prince

HBO’s satirical cartoon The Prince made headlines when it arrived last month, with many calling its mockery of Prince George “cruel” – but he wasn’t the only royal to be ridiculed, with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle featuring heavily in the episodes.

Created by Family Guy writer Gary Janetti, the series follows the imagined inner workings of the royal family through the eyes of Prince William and Kate Middleton’s eldest child, who is third in line to the throne.

In one of the episodes, the characters of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, played by Orlanda Bloom and Condola Rashād, can be seen presenting a home makeover show called Royally Screwed.

The cartoon couple introduce themselves, saying: “Hi, I’m Meghan Markle and I’m Harry and we’re royally screwed. Each week we take a house from drab to fab.”

A family has given them their $75,000 life savings to transform their home. But the mother of the family collapses when she discovers the royal duo have spent the entire budget on a back splash with solid gold inlay for the kitchen and the rest of the house is exactly the same.

A scene from another episode, meanwhile, shows Prince Harry revealing that he wanted to be a massage therapist when he was younger.

To which Markle responds: “Ah... I wanted to be a princess.”

“Oh, well you kind of f***ed that up,” comes her husband’s reply.

The cast of The Prince also includes Lucy Punch as the Duchess of Cambridge, Dan Stevens as Prince Charles and Sophie Turner as Princess Charlotte.