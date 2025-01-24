Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Fans of The Traitors have been left furious after one of the most popular contestants of the season was banished during the final episode.

Warning: This article contains major spoilers for The Traitors season 3

Jake and Leanne were crowned as the joint winners, taking home £47,300 each but not before they banished Charlotte, Alexander and Frankie in the last episode.

As revealed earlier in the season, the remaining contestants in the finale would not be revealing if they were a Traitor or a Faithful when they were banished.

Charlotte was the only remaining Traitor and she was eliminated first. Yet due to the twist, the group kept voting to banish others believing there was still another Traitor within the group.

This then resulted in Alexander and then Frankie, who had the power of The Seer, being banished despite being Faithfuls, meaning that the final four could have also shared the prize money.

Viewers took umbrage with the fact that 38-year-old Alexander, arguably the most popular contestant of the season was eliminated, arguing that he had been nothing but a gentleman for his entire time on the show.

One viewer said: “First no Traitors, then my poor sweet angel gets kicked out?! This is the worst finale ever. Alexander, I will love you forever.”

A second person added: “I’m sobbing!!! Not the lovely Alexander!!!!”

A third wrote: “Actually in tears. I hate The Traitors. Alexander deserved that money.”

Meanwhile, a fourth demanded: “I AM FUMING. CANCEL THE SEASON. ALEXANDER DIDN’T WIN.”

A new fan exclaimed: “Guys, why am I crying over The Traitors? I have never watched a single episode in my life but Alexander is so cute. Help!”

During The Traitors Uncloaked, Claudia Winkleman apologised to Alexander, a former British diplomat, after falsely announcing that he was single and admitted that she had been inundated with requests from her friends to “define how single” he actually was.

Writing in The Independent, Hannah Ewens, praised Alexander, writing: “Alexander, the nicest man in England, was the only Faithful to have his wits about him and offer genuine analysis, even vaguely applying logic to situations, a foreign concept to the rest of them. After being informed by the ultimate wingwoman Winkleman that Alexander was single, audiences found his Hinge profile, which tells potential matches that his simple pleasures include ‘buying fruit I’ve never seen before’. This man is an angel!”