Claudia Winkleman apologises to The Traitors contestant after agonising finale

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Traitors host Claudia Winkleman has apologised to fan-favourite Alexander Dragonetti following Friday’s (24 January) thrilling season three finale.

Warning: This article does contain major spoilers for The Traitors season three

The tense final episode saw Faithfuls Jake and Leanne crowned as the winners, sharing the prize money of £94,600 between them. However, there could have been more triumphant players as both Alexander and Frankie, who were also Faithfuls, were banished just moments before the winners were confirmed.

The outcome of the finale left some viewers unhappy, especially as many of them were rooting for Alexander. The 38-year-old former British diplomat has won over many fans thanks to his gentlemanly demeanour.

Speaking on Friday’s spin-off show The Traitors: Uncloaked, Winkleman apologised to Alexander for previously announcing that he was single, revealing that she’s been swamped with requests from her friends to “define how single” he is.

“I’m so sorry that I reported to the group that you were single. I’ve had more messages about you, you are... you’re king!” said Winkleman.

Turning to the cheering audience she asked: “He is right?”

Winkleman then added: “More messages from friends of mine who were like ‘define single’.”

Frankie then chimed in to add: “All my divorced friends have WhatsApped me like, ‘Can I have his number?’”

Winkleman also said that someone had asked “What does he smell like?” A bashful-looking Alexander replied, with a grin on his face: “Please don’t ask me that.”

open image in gallery Alexander on ‘The Traitors: Uncloaked’ ( BBC )

Writing in The Independent, Hannah Ewens praised Alexander, calling him “the nicest man in England,” adding that he “was the only Faithful to have his wits about him and offer genuine analysis, even vaguely applying logic to situations, a foreign concept to the rest of them.

“After being informed by the ultimate wingwoman Winkleman that Alexander was single, audiences found his Hinge profile, which tells potential matches that his simple pleasures include ‘buying fruit I’ve never seen before’. This man is an angel!”

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

open image in gallery Alexander from ‘The Traitors’ ( Cody Burridge/BBC/PA Wire )

Charlotte, who was the only remaining Traitor, was the first person eliminated from the final episode. If the remaining four contestants had trusted each other, they all could have shared the grand prize. However, new rules prevented anyone who was in the final from revealing if they were a Traitor or a Faithful as they left the show.