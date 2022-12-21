Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Traitors fans were shocked and delighted by the reality show’s latest developments.

In the BBC One series, which ends on Thursday night (22 December), contestants are divided into “traitors” and “faithfuls”.

Faithfuls are kept in the dark about the identity of their enemies, and the traitors choose which players they want to murder as the series goes on. The faithfuls, meanwhile, select who they want to banish.

When the competition, hosted by Claudia Winkleman, ends, the few remaining players will share the prize pot (which is being built up via a series of challenges throughout the show) if they are all faithful.

But if there is still an undetected traitor among them, the traitor walks away with all the cash.

Warning: spoilers ahead for the Tuesday 20 December episode of the show.

With just eight players left out of the 22 who started the game on last night’s episode, following Fay’s departure, the group were left feeling on edge.

Wilf turned on his fellow traitor Amanda, telling the faithfuls: “I’m not sure about Amanda, she dropped [former contestant] Theo like a piece of s***."

At the roundtable, he was the one to bring up Amanda’s name, saying: “Amanda was on my mind because of the Theo thing.”

With the votes tied between Amanda and Maddie, Wilf made the final vote to get rid of Amanda, just as he had done with former traitor Alyssa.

Amanda then told her astonished fellow contestants: “I’m getting emotional now and I don’t cry. It’s been amazing. I’ll take lots away from you all and we will meet up again. You’ve all been absolutely brilliant, and I’ll take a lot back to Wales with me. I am a traitor, guys.”

Later, Wilf was given the chance to recruit another traitor, who must accept his invitation or get murdered. He chose Kieran – but we’ll have to wait until tonight’s episode to see if he accepts.

Many fans have been posting about the latest episode on Twitter. “Omgggggg Wilfred!! He strikes again!!! I swear Amanda was so good I don’t think anyone will trust anyone again!!” wrote one person.

Another called for a “national 11pm door step clap for Amanda from The Traitors”.

A third joked that there are hordes of fans waiting to meet Amanda.

“BEST REALITY SHOW OF 2022,” tweeted DJ Scott Mills. “That was a brilliant hour of television.”

“#thetraitors won’t be the same tonight without Amanda,” added another Twitter user.

“Amanda is a legend!” posted one fan. “Totally deserves an Oscar for her performance. I would’ve put my mortgage on her winning the show. But an even better performance for the snake that is Wilf… don’t want him to win but his performance is brilliant.”

The Traitors continues on BBC One and iPlayer tonight (December 21) at 9pm. Catch up on BBC iPlayer now.