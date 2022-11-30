Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Traitors, a new competition show on BBC One, has launched in “savage” fashion as it axed two contestants before the games had even kicked off.

Its debut episode on Tuesday (29 November) opened with host Claudia Winkleman greeting the 22 strangers as they arrived at a Scottish Highlands castle to play “the ultimate game of detection, backstabbing and trust” with the aim of winning up to £120,000.

Before the contestants could get stuck in, Winkleman instructed them to line up in order from who they thought was least to most likely to win the competition.

Amos, a 30-year-old doctor from north London, and Kieran, a 42-year-old solutions consultant from Hertfordshire, decided to place themselves as the least likely to triumph.

That was a mistake, as Winkleman swiftly informed them: “Every decision you make has a consequence. Every single one. So, you two, you think you’re going to lose.

“I’m going to take you at your word. So, I’m afraid it’s goodbye. I’d like you to leave the grounds immediately.”

Kieran reacted by saying the instant elimination was “complete and utter devastation”, while Amos confessed he also found it “difficult”.

Another contestant who remained in the competition, cheerleading coach Theo, said: “Claudia is a savage. I know she’s an icon and all, but she is not playing.”

Claudia Winkleman in ‘The Traitors’ (BBC)

Elsewhere in the episode, which you can read The Independent’s review of here, Winkleman selected three “traitors” for the series – 54-year-old estate agent Amanda, 28-year-old senior fundraiser Wilfred and 21-year-old business student Alyssa.

The rest of the players will be “the faithful” – those who are kept in the dark about the identity of their enemies.

The trio of traitors debated which player they would “murder” first. Their decision will be revealed during Wednesday’s episode (30 November).

After the “murdered” player is booted out, all the contestants will meet and decide to which person they want to “banish” on suspicion of being a traitor.

When the competition ends, the few remaining players will share the prize pot (which is being built up through a series of challenges throughout the series) if they are all faithful.

But if there is still an undetected traitor among them, the traitor walks away with all the cash.

The Traitors continues on BBC One on Wednesday 30 November at 9.15pm.

Additional reporting by Press Association