The BBC is reportedly prepping a celebrity version of The Traitors – and host Claudia Winkleman has already shared who she’d like to appear.

It’s being claimed that an all-star edition of the hit series, which became a word-of-mouth phenomenon following its premiere in December 2022, is being lined up after the second series, which has become a ratings winner thanks to its impressive array of contestants, including Diane Carson and Paul Gorton.

While the celebrity version is far from being confirmed, the Sun report claims the corporation are after names including Rebekah Vardy, Gary Lineker and Matt Hancock, who has done the reality show rounds on I’m a Celebrity andCelebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins.

But if the show’s acclaimed host Winkleman was given the choice, she would pick Only Connect host Victoria Coren Mitchell, Stephen Fry and EastEnders’s Ian Beale actor Adam Woodyatt.

Winkleman would also like Hollywood star Andrew Garfield to participate as he has been vocal about being a fan of the show.

The host shared the names at a press launch for the second series back in December, revealing that she herself would be a “terrible” contestant while reflecting on the best way to win the game.

Winkleman said that, through observing the contestants, she has “worked out how to win is to be lovable and inoffensive and to be close to the Traitor”.

She told media outlets, including The Independent: “I can’t say anything else, but that is the smart way to enter the castle. [To think], “I don’t want to be a traitor; I’m just going to glide along here and not bother anyone and if I see someone I suspect, I’ll just get closer to them.”

However, she said to be a successful Traitor, you also need “charm”.

When asked if she would rather be a Traitor or a Faithful, Winkleman continued: “I think if you’re a Traitor, you feel you’re in control of the game – but I also feel you’re putting yourself on a ledge, so I think maybe I’d want to be a useful Faithful.”

Claudia Winkleman wants Stephen Fry to appear on a celebrity version of ‘The Traitors’ (Getty Images)

The Independent has contacted the BBC for comment.