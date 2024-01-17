Jump to content

When is The Traitors next on TV? Every day series is airing on BBC One this month

Everything you need to know about how to watch ‘The Traitors’ season two

Albert Toth
Wednesday 17 January 2024 12:53
The Traitors' Paul pleads with contestants not to send him home

Series two of hit reality show The Traitors is well underway, already bringing plenty of twists and turns.

After the huge success of the first season in the UK – bringing in 4.7 million viewers for its finale – the new edition is already proving just as popular.

Claudia Winkleman has returned to host as 22 new contestants takeg on the game, splitting up into Traitors and faithfuls.

Several contestants have already left the lavish Scottish Highlands castle where the show is set, as drama and betrayals have begun to unfold.

Fans may have picked favourites like Paul, Jonny and Harry – but there’s still a long way to go before anyone wins the grand prize.

When is the next episode of The Traitors?

Epsiode 7 will be released on Wednesday, January 17. As with previous weeks, this will be the first of three episodes shown this week.

This is the full episode schedule for the release of The Traitors season two:

Episode 1: Wednesday 3 January

Episode 2: Thursday 4 January

Episode 3: Friday 5 January

Episode 4: Wednesday 10 January

Episode 5: Thursday 11 January

Episode 6: Friday 12 January

Episode 7: Wednesday 17 January

Episode 8: Thursday 18 January

Episode 9: Friday 19 January

Episode 10: Wednesday 24 January

Episode 11: Thursday 25 January

Episode 12: Friday 26 January

How often is The Traitors on TV?

The Traitors is shown on BBC One at 9pm in three weekly installments – on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays. This will continue until the end of January, when the last episode of series two will air on Friday, 26 January.

Where can I watch The Traitors and is it on catch-up?

You can watch The Traitors on BBC One as it airs, or watch any episodes you may have missed on demand, on BBC iPlayer. All of season one is also currently available on the BBC’s on-demand service.

