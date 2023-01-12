The Traitors is returning tomorrow thanks to BBC iPlayer deal

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Fans of The Traitors are being forced to cancel their January plans.

In December, the BBC game show became a breakout hit throughout its three weeks on the air.

The series, hosted by Claudia Winkleman, saw 22 strangers play “the ultimate game of detection, backstabbing and trust” at a Scottish Highlands castle in the hope of winning up to £120,000.

After the series, which is executive produced by Studio Lambert, came to a dramatic conclusion on 22 December, viewers were left wondering if the show would return for a second outing.

While the BBC has yet to officially say whether this will happen, fans are being given the perfect gift to tide them over until that announcement is inevitably made.

On Friday (13 January), the US version of the series will be made available to view as a boxset on BBC iPlayer.

“Following the huge success of The Traitors, which has been streamed more than 28m times on BBC iPlayer and was the talk of the nation over the festive period, we’re delighted to give BBC viewers the chance to watch the brand new US series within hours of its release in America,” BBC’s Dan McGolpin said.

The US series is hosted by actor Alan Cumming and will see contestants compete to win up to $250,000 (£205,000).

The US version of ‘The Traitors’ is presented by actor Alan Cumming (Studio Lambert)

Making viewers even more nostalgic is the fact the series was shot at the same Scottish castle where the UK version is filmed.

Episodes will also be broadcast on BBC One and BBC Three.