New Netflix dating show The Ultimatum will have a queer season featuring mostly women

Netflix has announced that an upcoming season of new dating show The Ultimatum will be queer-focused and will feature mostly women.

First announced at the end of an episode of Love is Blind in March, The Ultimatum encourages couples who are on the fence about their relationships to marry or move on.

The first season will launch on Wednesday 6 April.

In an announcement on Thursday (24 March), the streaming platform revealed that a second season is also in store for viewers.

The news was shared on social using a parody boyband made of previous contestants from its romance reality shows.

Jarrette Jones, who was on Love is Blind’s second season, sang along to a track about the all upcoming series.

After a line about The Ultimatum’s two seasons, Jones sang: “One of which is queer with mostly women”.

Elsewhere on the announcement was news that Love is Blind has been renewed for a fourth and fifth season – information that comes even before the third season has aired.

Also included on Netflix’s 2022 slate of content is a fourth season of Too Hot to Handle, the raunchy dating competition that penalises contestants for sexual contact.

A US version of Love on the Spectrum will also debut on the platform later this year. Originally an Australian programme, the series explores the dating lives of people on the autism spectrum.

Indian Matchmaking will also return for a second season, while Jewish Matchmaking will launch, covering those looking for marriage in the US and India, and the US and Israel, respectively.

Elsewhere on the slate is a new show called Dated and Related, in which pairs of siblings will be seeing each other’s love life up close and personal as they search for ‘the one’ together.