Love is Blind has been renewed by Netflix for a fourth and fifth season ahead of its season three launch.

The reality show’s second season debuted last month and was one of the platform’s most popular programmes.

According to a statement from Netflix, it spent five consecutive weeks on the streamer’s global Top 10 list for English-language TV series, reaching the Top 10 in 54 countries after its premiere on 11 February.

Following the show’s success, Netflix has decided to bring the programme back for further runs, which will each take place in different cities across America.

A reunion show, Love is Blind: After the Altar, will also drop later this year, catching up with season two’s cast members.

The third season of the show will follow. It was previously confirmed that season three was filmed at the same time as season two.

For the next run of the show, the cast will be based in Dallas, Texas. Season one was based in Atlanta, and its follow-up in Chicago.

Netflix made the announcement on Thursday (24 March), using a parody boyband made of previous contestants on its romance reality shows.

Also included on Netflix’s 2022 slate of content was a fourth season of Too Hot to Handle, the raunchy dating contest that penalises contestants for sexual contact.

Another programme, The Ultimatum, will come to Netflix on 6 April. Its premise puts six different couples, with different views on marriage, to the test – in just over eight weeks, they must commit to marriage, or move on. Meanwhile, they will choose a new potential partner from one of the other couples, to see if someone else suits them better.

A US version of Love on the Spectrum will also debut on the platform later this year. Originally an Australian programme, the series explores the dating lives of people with autism.

Indian Matchmaking will also return for a second season, while Jewish Matchmaking will launch, covering those looking for marriage in the US and India, and the US and Israel, respectively.

Elsewhere on the slate is a new show called Dated and Related, in which pairs of siblings will be seeing each other’s love life up close and personal as they search for “the one” together.